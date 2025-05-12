Denny, Coalburn out fast at Gourock; Buchan on top at Banchory to open 2025 Scottish season

Gourock, Scotland—May 11, 2025—Denny & Dunipace and Coalburn IOR were the big winners at the annual Gourock Highland Games, one of the traditional first outdoor events of the Scottish pipe band competition season.

Denny won the Grade 2 contest against nine other bands, only two of which were officially Grade 2. Coalburn won the “Grade 1” event, comprising three Grade 2 bands that played up and no actual Grade 1 bands. Oban finished third in both the Grade 2 and Grade 1 events.

Both Denny & Dunipace and Oban were promoted to Grade 2 after their successful 2024 seasons in Grade 3A.

It appeared to be the first time in 20 years that no Grade 1 bands attended the competition.

Grade 1 (three competed)

1st Coalburn IOR (Gr2) (1,1,3,2)

2nd Denny & Dunipace (Gr2) (2,2,1,3)

3rd Oban (Gr2) (3,3,2,1)

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Chris Armstrong (piping); Arthur Cook (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 2 (10 competed)

1st Denny & Dunipace (1,2,1,2)

2nd Coalburn IOR (3,1,7,1)

3rd Oban (2,3,6,3)

Judges: Robert Shaw, Donald Mackay (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Ross Walker (ensemble)

Banchory, Scotland—May 11, 2025—Buchan Peterson won both the “Grade 1” and Grade 2 competitions at the Banchory Games, which attracted more than 30 bands across all grades.

As with Gourock, there were no entries from designated Grade 1 bands, so the Grade 1 contest comprised the three attending designated Grade 2 bands playing up.

The competition marked the welcome return of Bucksburn & District and the Grampian Police after several years’ hiatus, the latter now directed by Pipe-Major Julie Brinklow and Leading-Drummer Lucy Maclean.

Of note, Grade 3A TEXO Deeside Caledonia placed second, challenging up in the Grade 2 competition.

Grade 1 (three competed)

1st Buchan Peterson (Gr2) (2,1,1,1)

2nd Bucksburn & District (Gr2) (1,2,3,3)

3rd Grampian Police Scotland (Gr2) (3,3,2,2)

Judges: Peter Snaddon, David Wilton (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Paul Brown (ensemble)

Grade 2 (seven competed)

1st Buchan Peterson (2,2,1,1)

2nd TEXO Deeside Caledonia (Gr3A) (4,2,2,2)

3rd Grampian Police Scotland (3,1,4,3)

4th Bucksburn & District (1,3,6,6)

5th City of Discovery (Gr3A) (5,3,3,4)

6th Arbroath (Gr3A) (6,5,5,5)

7th Fraserburgh RBL (Gr3B) (7,6,7,7)

Judges: Peter Snaddon, David Wilton (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Paul Brown (ensemble)