Dollar short of a drumming instructor, search is on

If you’re pipe band drummer with some chops and interested in teaching alongside piping instructor Callum Beaumont, Dollar Academy in Dollar, Scotland.

The prestigious private school is searching for a “self-employed” part-time drumming instructor to help with the prep school’s substantial efforts in teaching pipers and drummers ages eight to 18. The new instructor would replace Inveraray & District Lead-Drummer Steven McWhirter, who departed the role.

The new drumming instructor will be responsible for Dollar’s Novice Juvenile A band, which has seen considerable success over the years.

“Experience in all aspects of solo and band tuition is essential,” the school said. “The successful individual will be expected to work well within an established team environment and liaise effectively with other members of the pipe band staff.”

“Self-employed” means that the instructor would submit monthly invoices, rather than be on the full-time staff, amounting to about two full days of instructing each week.

In addition to its Novice Juvenile band, Dollar Academy also runs a Juvenile band, which won the grade at the last World Championships in 2019. The bands have won six World titles since 2010, and nearly 20 Scottish Schools Championships.

Interested applicants can contact the recruitment office by email, and need to get their application in by April 5th.

