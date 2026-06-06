Aitchison, Stringer and Alderslowe take in the big stuff at CLASP June in-person contest

Glasgow – June 6, 2026 – Adam Aitchison, Sophie Stringer and Robin Alderslowe were the overall winners of the Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 events at the CLASP June 2026 competition held at the National Piping Centre.

The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers is organized by the National Piping Centre and is designed to allow pipers aged 18 and older to compete in the UK and online for those who don’t want to play against Professional-level pipers.

The organization hosts a combination of in-person and online events throughout the year, culminating in annual titles determined by points accrued over the 12 months of competition.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Craig Turnbull

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Grade 1

2/4 March

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Cameron Wilson

3rd Callum Kirk

4th John Nevans

5th Douglas Small

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callum Kirk

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Adam Aitchison

4th Cameron Wilson

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Iain Kirkwood

Judge: Wilson Brown

6/8 March

1st Callum Kirk

2nd John Nevans

3rd Adam Aitchison

4th Douglas Small

5th Cameron Wilson

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Douglas Small

4th Anthony Kelly

5th Iain McGeachie

6th Callum Kirk

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Bobby Curtin

5th Sophie Stringer

6th Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Arthur Bass

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Anthony Kelly

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Bobby Curtin

Judge: Wilson Brown

6/8 March

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Bobby Curtin

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Alistair Robinson

6th Arthur Bass

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sue Kennedy

2nd Arthur Bass

3rd Stephen McCusker

4th Jan-Eric Steel

5th Richard Johnson

6th Sally Mason

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Robin Alderslowe

2nd Stephen Birch

3rd Paul Sweeney

4th Jan- Eric Steel

5th Sue Kennedy

6th Andrew Atkins

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Robin Alderslowe

2nd Stephen Birch

3rd Paul Sweeney

4th Iain McGeachie

5th Andrew Atkins

6th Ian Riley

Judge: Wilson Brown

Jig

1st Andrew Atkins

2nd Robin Alderslowe

3rd Iain McGeachie

4th Stephen Birch

5th Richard Johnson

6th Heather Woods

Judge: Wilson Brown