Aitchison, Stringer and Alderslowe take in the big stuff at CLASP June in-person contest
Glasgow – June 6, 2026 – Adam Aitchison, Sophie Stringer and Robin Alderslowe were the overall winners of the Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 events at the CLASP June 2026 competition held at the National Piping Centre.
The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers is organized by the National Piping Centre and is designed to allow pipers aged 18 and older to compete in the UK and online for those who don’t want to play against Professional-level pipers.
The organization hosts a combination of in-person and online events throughout the year, culminating in annual titles determined by points accrued over the 12 months of competition.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Nevans
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Craig Turnbull
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Grade 1
2/4 March
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Cameron Wilson
3rd Callum Kirk
4th John Nevans
5th Douglas Small
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Wilson Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Callum Kirk
2nd Douglas Small
3rd Adam Aitchison
4th Cameron Wilson
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Iain Kirkwood
Judge: Wilson Brown
6/8 March
1st Callum Kirk
2nd John Nevans
3rd Adam Aitchison
4th Douglas Small
5th Cameron Wilson
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Wilson Brown
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Douglas Small
4th Anthony Kelly
5th Iain McGeachie
6th Callum Kirk
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Alistair Robinson
4th Bobby Curtin
5th Sophie Stringer
6th Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Wilson Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alistair Robinson
2nd Arthur Bass
3rd Sophie Stringer
4th Anthony Kelly
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Bobby Curtin
Judge: Wilson Brown
6/8 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Bobby Curtin
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Alistair Robinson
6th Arthur Bass
Judge: Wilson Brown
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sue Kennedy
2nd Arthur Bass
3rd Stephen McCusker
4th Jan-Eric Steel
5th Richard Johnson
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Robin Alderslowe
2nd Stephen Birch
3rd Paul Sweeney
4th Jan- Eric Steel
5th Sue Kennedy
6th Andrew Atkins
Judge: Wilson Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Robin Alderslowe
2nd Stephen Birch
3rd Paul Sweeney
4th Iain McGeachie
5th Andrew Atkins
6th Ian Riley
Judge: Wilson Brown
Jig
1st Andrew Atkins
2nd Robin Alderslowe
3rd Iain McGeachie
4th Stephen Birch
5th Richard Johnson
6th Heather Woods
Judge: Wilson Brown
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