October 01, 2024

Dr. Bill Fraser, 1944-2024

Dr. Bill Fraser and his grandchildren after judging the solo piping at the Ballater Games.

William R. Fraser, known to most as Bill, died on September 24, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland, at the age of 80.

He was most known as a solo piping judge, and though he did not compete much, he might have made a considerable name in piping with his steady temperament and immaculate technique. Fraser’s teacher, George Cruickshank, a pupil of G.S. McLennan, always urged him, “Go on with your studies, laddie; there’s nae money in piping.”

Bill Fraser duly went on to a career in medicine as a general practitioner and, as was common in those days, dropped out of competitive piping as he approached the ranks of the professions. He was a faithful, lifelong enthusiast.

His professional career enabled him to indulge his piping passion, perhaps most notably in collecting heirloom-quality bagpipes. He had half a dozen or so sets from the vintage period of R.G. Lawrie, Peter Henderson, MacDougall, and J&R Glen and reportedly owned a rare set made by G.S. McLennan. One of his last public acts was to acquire a unique oil portrait of the great piper John Ban MacKenzie when it recently came up for sale.

We sympathize with Bill Fraser’s family and friends during this sad time.

– Dr. William Donaldson

 

  1. Dr Fraser was a popular and respected member of the Grade 1, Bucksburn & District Pipe Band led by Pipe Major David C Duncan. His last public appearance with The Band would have been at our “Platinum Anniversary” celebration when an impressive line-up of former members performed for the guests.

