Dr. Bill Fraser, 1944-2024

William R. Fraser, known to most as Bill, died on September 24, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland, at the age of 80.

He was most known as a solo piping judge, and though he did not compete much, he might have made a considerable name in piping with his steady temperament and immaculate technique. Fraser’s teacher, George Cruickshank, a pupil of G.S. McLennan, always urged him, “Go on with your studies, laddie; there’s nae money in piping.”

Bill Fraser duly went on to a career in medicine as a general practitioner and, as was common in those days, dropped out of competitive piping as he approached the ranks of the professions. He was a faithful, lifelong enthusiast.

His professional career enabled him to indulge his piping passion, perhaps most notably in collecting heirloom-quality bagpipes. He had half a dozen or so sets from the vintage period of R.G. Lawrie, Peter Henderson, MacDougall, and J&R Glen and reportedly owned a rare set made by G.S. McLennan. One of his last public acts was to acquire a unique oil portrait of the great piper John Ban MacKenzie when it recently came up for sale.

We sympathize with Bill Fraser’s family and friends during this sad time.

– Dr. William Donaldson