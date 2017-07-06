(Page 1 of 1)

We continue our 2017 Set Tunes Series with the obscure and peculiarly-named piobaireachd, “Drizzle on the Stone.”

Dr. William Donaldson analyzes the piece, looking at all of the known published settings. He includes an audio file of the various renditions as he reads them.

“Drizzle on the Stone” is the most recent inclusion in the series, which numbers more than 170 piobaireachds and close a thousand settings, making it the most comprehensive compendium of ceol mor in a single place.

Just click on the image below to go to the Set Tunes Series.

