Duncan best overall at Braemar

Braemar, Scotland – September 7, 2019 – Competitors playing early battled against single-digit temperatures, and the royal family was wrapped in plenty of blankets in their garland-festooned box at the annual Bramaer Gathering in Royal Deeside, where Matt Pantaleoni won the piobaireachd and Ben Duncan enjoyed the most consistent day. Even though there was a reserve list due to a cap of 30 total contestants, fewer than 25 played. The games does not adhere to hiring only judges from the list of members of the Solo Piping Judges Association, the only solo adjudicators’ accreditation body in the UK.

Gold Medal Piobaireachd

1st Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis, “The Vaunting”

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Germany|

4th Greig Canning, Kirckaldy, Scotland

5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

6th Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Robert Wallace, Duncan Watson

March

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Ursa Beckford, Maine

4th Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

5th James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

6th John Dew, Glasgow

Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd James Duncan MacKenzie

3rd John Dew

4th Craig Sutherland

5th Calum Brown

6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson