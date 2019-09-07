Duncan best overall at Braemar
Braemar, Scotland – September 7, 2019 – Competitors playing early battled against single-digit temperatures, and the royal family was wrapped in plenty of blankets in their garland-festooned box at the annual Bramaer Gathering in Royal Deeside, where Matt Pantaleoni won the piobaireachd and Ben Duncan enjoyed the most consistent day. Even though there was a reserve list due to a cap of 30 total contestants, fewer than 25 played. The games does not adhere to hiring only judges from the list of members of the Solo Piping Judges Association, the only solo adjudicators’ accreditation body in the UK.
Gold Medal Piobaireachd
1st Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis, “The Vaunting”
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Germany|
4th Greig Canning, Kirckaldy, Scotland
5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
6th Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Robert Wallace, Duncan Watson
March
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Ursa Beckford, Maine
4th Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland
5th James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland
6th John Dew, Glasgow
Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd James Duncan MacKenzie
3rd John Dew
4th Craig Sutherland
5th Calum Brown
6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson