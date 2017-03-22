St. Thomas Alumni takes Dunedin

(Page 1 of 1)

Dunedin, Florida – April 1, 2017 – The St. Thomas Alumni Pipe Band of Houston was the overall winner in Grade 2 at the 51st annual Dunedin Highland Games, one of the biggest events in the American south, enjoying the usual spectacular weather. Nick Hudson of Houston won the Professional Piper of the Day award, while Zach Goodrick gained the Professional Drummer of the Day prize. Amateur Grade 1 Piper of the Day was Chris Knife, and Amateur Grade 1 Drummer of the Day was Cameron McCall.

Bands

Grade 2

Overall

1st St. Thomas Alumni

2nd City of Dunedin

3rd Atlanta

Drumming: St. Thomas Alumni

Medley

1st St. Thomas Alumni

2nd City of Dunedin

3rd Atlanta

Judges: Andrew Lee, Stuart Liddell (piping); Terry Lee (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

MSR

1st City of Dunedin

2nd St. Thomas Alumni

3rd Atlanta

Judges: Terry Lee, Ken Eller (piping); Stuart Liddell (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

Grade 3

Dunedin High School

Drumming: Dunedin High School

Grade 4

1st Atlanta

2nd City of Dunedin

3rd North Georgia

Drumming: City of Dunedin

Grade 5

1st North Texas Caledonia

2nd City of Dunedin

3rd Dunedin Middle School

Drumming: City of Dunedin

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]