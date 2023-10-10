Eilidh MacDonald, Calum Beaton win big at annual Islands Junior Solo Piping Competition

Tarbert, Harris, Scotland – September 30, 2023 – Nearly 100 young pipers from across the Western and Southern Isles of Scotland competed in the 2023 Lewis & Harris Piping Society’s annual Junior Competition at Sir E. Scott School. Ultimately, Eilidh MacDonald of Harris and Benbecula’s Calum Beaton were the aggregate winners, respectively, of the Under 18 and Under 15 events, though prizes were awarded to scores of young players.

Piping superstar Callum Beaumont travelled from Fife to judge, saying, “It was a very good competition. The standard was extremely high across all the different categories.”

The Lewis & Harris Piping Society organizes the event, one of the world’s most active and successful piping organizations, which has played a significant role in the popularity of piping in Scotland’s Hebridean islands through teaching, competitions, recitals, concerts and social events.

Prizewinners received medals and awards donated by various sponsors.

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Mairead Gailbraith

2nd Charlie Shirkie

3rd Eilidh MacDonald

4th Ruairidh MacDonald

5th Ian Alex MacDonald

6th Innes Begg

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Charlie Shirkie

2nd Micheal MacLellan

3rd Isabel Beaton

4th Innes Begg

5th Eilidh MacDonald

6th Seamus MacKay

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Micheal MacLellan

2nd Eilidh MacDonald

3rd Mairead Galbraith

4th Innes Begg

5th Charlie Shirkie

6th Seamus MacKay

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Hornpipe

1st Seamus MacKay

2nd Innes Begg

3rd Eilidh MacDonald

4th Padruig MacLean

5th Ruairidh MacDonald

6th Charlie Shirkie

Judge: Euan Cowan

Jig

1st Seamus MacKay

2nd Innes Begg

3rd Mairead Galbraith

4th Eilidh MacDonald

5th Charlie Shirkie

6th Isabel Beaton

Judge: Euan Cowan

Under 15

Piobaireachd (Ground)

1st Calum Beaton

2nd Anna MacDonald

3rd Craig MacNeil

4th Alexander MacLeod

5th Calum MacNeil

6th Niall MacRury

7th Katie MacRae

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Calum MacNeil

2nd Calum Beaton

3rd Alan Smith

4th Craig MacNeil

5th Anna MacDonald

6th Alexander MacLeod

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Calum MacNeil

2nd Calum Beaton

3rd Katie MacRae

4th Alan Smith

5th Anna MacDonald

6th Alexander MacLeod

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Hornpipe

1st Alexander MacLeod

2nd Calum Beaton

3rd Alan Smith

4th Craig MacNeil

5th Niall MacRury

6th Fraser Laurie

Judge: Euan Cowan

Jig

1st Calum MacNeil

2nd Alan Smith

3rd Calum Beaton

4th Craig MacNeil

5th Niall MacRury

6th Katie MacRae

Judge: Euan Cowan

Secondary Novice Piping

1st Ciorstaidh MacLean

2nd Liam Beaton

3rd Lena MacKenzie

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Chanter

Advanced

1st Charlene Nicholson

Judge: Euan Cowan

Novice

1st Mairi MacNeil

2nd Shonnie Beaton

3rd Sarah MacDonald

4th Katie MacRury

5th Calum MacNeil

6th Francis MacLellan

Judge: Euan Cowan

Beginner

1st Patricia Mallon

2nd Callum MacDonald

3rd Maria Beaton

4th Ethan Murray

Judge: Euan Cowan