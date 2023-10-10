Eilidh MacDonald, Calum Beaton win big at annual Islands Junior Solo Piping Competition
Tarbert, Harris, Scotland – September 30, 2023 – Nearly 100 young pipers from across the Western and Southern Isles of Scotland competed in the 2023 Lewis & Harris Piping Society’s annual Junior Competition at Sir E. Scott School. Ultimately, Eilidh MacDonald of Harris and Benbecula’s Calum Beaton were the aggregate winners, respectively, of the Under 18 and Under 15 events, though prizes were awarded to scores of young players.
Piping superstar Callum Beaumont travelled from Fife to judge, saying, “It was a very good competition. The standard was extremely high across all the different categories.”
The Lewis & Harris Piping Society organizes the event, one of the world’s most active and successful piping organizations, which has played a significant role in the popularity of piping in Scotland’s Hebridean islands through teaching, competitions, recitals, concerts and social events.
Prizewinners received medals and awards donated by various sponsors.
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Mairead Gailbraith
2nd Charlie Shirkie
3rd Eilidh MacDonald
4th Ruairidh MacDonald
5th Ian Alex MacDonald
6th Innes Begg
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Charlie Shirkie
2nd Micheal MacLellan
3rd Isabel Beaton
4th Innes Begg
5th Eilidh MacDonald
6th Seamus MacKay
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Micheal MacLellan
2nd Eilidh MacDonald
3rd Mairead Galbraith
4th Innes Begg
5th Charlie Shirkie
6th Seamus MacKay
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Hornpipe
1st Seamus MacKay
2nd Innes Begg
3rd Eilidh MacDonald
4th Padruig MacLean
5th Ruairidh MacDonald
6th Charlie Shirkie
Judge: Euan Cowan
Jig
1st Seamus MacKay
2nd Innes Begg
3rd Mairead Galbraith
4th Eilidh MacDonald
5th Charlie Shirkie
6th Isabel Beaton
Judge: Euan Cowan
Under 15
Piobaireachd (Ground)
1st Calum Beaton
2nd Anna MacDonald
3rd Craig MacNeil
4th Alexander MacLeod
5th Calum MacNeil
6th Niall MacRury
7th Katie MacRae
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Calum MacNeil
2nd Calum Beaton
3rd Alan Smith
4th Craig MacNeil
5th Anna MacDonald
6th Alexander MacLeod
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Calum MacNeil
2nd Calum Beaton
3rd Katie MacRae
4th Alan Smith
5th Anna MacDonald
6th Alexander MacLeod
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Hornpipe
1st Alexander MacLeod
2nd Calum Beaton
3rd Alan Smith
4th Craig MacNeil
5th Niall MacRury
6th Fraser Laurie
Judge: Euan Cowan
Jig
1st Calum MacNeil
2nd Alan Smith
3rd Calum Beaton
4th Craig MacNeil
5th Niall MacRury
6th Katie MacRae
Judge: Euan Cowan
Secondary Novice Piping
1st Ciorstaidh MacLean
2nd Liam Beaton
3rd Lena MacKenzie
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Chanter
Advanced
1st Charlene Nicholson
Judge: Euan Cowan
Novice
1st Mairi MacNeil
2nd Shonnie Beaton
3rd Sarah MacDonald
4th Katie MacRury
5th Calum MacNeil
6th Francis MacLellan
Judge: Euan Cowan
Beginner
1st Patricia Mallon
2nd Callum MacDonald
3rd Maria Beaton
4th Ethan Murray
Judge: Euan Cowan
