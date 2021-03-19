Expanded World Online Solos back for Spring 2021

The organization that pretty much wrote the book on online solo competition is back with the Spring 2021 edition of the World Online Piping & Drumming Championships with more innovations.

Organizers BagpipeLessons.com is offering an expanded version of their already jam-packed event with new competitions for drummers and even “bands” for ensembles of two or more players.

Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble and Freestyle Musical Ensemble are two of the categories added to the long list of competitions for pipers and drummers of all levels of ability.

The World Online Piping & Drumming Championships will continue to offer a dizzying array of options and prizes, including creative aggregations that determine which countries and piping and drumming associations do the best depending on the demographics provided by entrants.

All of the recorded videos and accompanying comments from judges are made accessible to anyone who wants to watch, listen, read and learn.

Deadline for entries is April 22nd.

The top-level sponsor is once again R.G. Hardie & Co., with numerous other organizations also sponsoring.

The World Online Piping & Drumming Chttps://rghardiebagpipes.com/hampionships originated in 2011 and was rapidly resurrected when the pandemic first set in March 2020. Many other organization followed with various renditions of online solo contests, some via live streamed performances and most through recorded video.

The competition is run independently and not sanctioned by any piping or pipe band association.

Disclosure: both R.G. Hardie & Co. and BagpipeLessons.com are advertisers with pipes|drums.

