Field Marshal Montgomery: 2017 UK Champions

Belfast – June 10, 2017 – Field Marshal Montgomery emerged the 2017 UK Champions at Belfast, the second major championship of the RSPBA season. Lomond & Clyde made it two championships in a row, taking Grade 2. Only 10 bands competed in Grade 2, while 14 were in Grade 1.
Grade 1 (medley, 14 competed)
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,2,1,1)
2nd Inveraray & District (3,1,2,2)
3rd St. Laurence O’Toole (4,4,3,3)
4th ScottishPower (5,5,7,4)
5th Police Scotland Fife (7,3,6,5)
6th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (2,6,10,7)
Judges: George Wilson, Jennifer Hutcheon (piping); Mark Wilson (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, 10 competed)
1st Lomond & Clyde (1,1,1,1)
2nd Glasgow Skye Association (2,2,2,3)
3rd MacKenzie Caledonian (4,3,4,2)
4th Manorcunningham (3,4,3,5)
5th Closkelt (6,6,5,4)
6th City of Discovery (5,5,6,8)
Judges: Jim Campbell, John McCarlie (piping); Sandy Steele (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)