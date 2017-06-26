Field Marshal romps at All-Ireland

July 1, 2017
Lurgan, Northern Ireland – July 1, 2017 – Field Marshal Montgomery’s six firsts in piping and ensemble were more than enough to overcome St. Laurence O’Toole’s sweep of the drumming in Grade 1 at the annual All-Ireland Championships, which featured four bands. Northern Ireland’s Bleary & District did not compete. In Grade 2, Mannorcunningham of the Republic of Ireland won on ensemble preference.

Grade 1 (four competed)
Medley
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)
3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland (3,4,3,3)
4th Ravara (4,3,4,4)
Judges: Tony Sloane, William Garrett (piping); Gordon Craig (drumming); Ciaran Mordaunt (ensemble)

MSR
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)
3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland (3,3,3,3)
4th Ravara (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Tom Brown, Dixie Ingram (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, five competed)
1st Manorcunningham (2,2,1,1)
2nd Closkelt (1,1,2,2)
3rd Annsborough (4,4,3,3)
4th Thiepval Memorial (3,3,5,4)
5th Colmcille (5,5,4,5)
Judges: Tom Brown, Dixie Ingram (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

 

