Field Marshal romps at All-Ireland

Lurgan, Northern Ireland – July 1, 2017 – Field Marshal Montgomery’s six firsts in piping and ensemble were more than enough to overcome St. Laurence O’Toole’s sweep of the drumming in Grade 1 at the annual All-Ireland Championships, which featured four bands. Northern Ireland’s Bleary & District did not compete. In Grade 2, Mannorcunningham of the Republic of Ireland won on ensemble preference.

Grade 1 (four competed)

Medley

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)

3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland (3,4,3,3)

4th Ravara (4,3,4,4)

Judges: Tony Sloane, William Garrett (piping); Gordon Craig (drumming); Ciaran Mordaunt (ensemble)

MSR

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)

3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland (3,3,3,3)

4th Ravara (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Tom Brown, Dixie Ingram (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, five competed)

1st Manorcunningham (2,2,1,1)

2nd Closkelt (1,1,2,2)

3rd Annsborough (4,4,3,3)

4th Thiepval Memorial (3,3,5,4)

5th Colmcille (5,5,4,5)

Judges: Tom Brown, Dixie Ingram (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

