FMM starts season with a Bangor win

Published: May 13, 2017
Bangor, Northern Ireland – May 13, 2017 – 2016 World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery started their 2017 campaign with a win at the Ards & North Down Championships held at Castle Park. Newly-minted Grade 1 band Police Service of Northern Ireland won the drumming, topping three established Grade 1 drum sections. Scotland’s Vale of Atholl made the trip, marking the debiut of their new lead-drummer Adrian Hoy, a Northern Ireland native.

Grade 1
1st Field Marshal Montgomery
2nd Vale of Atholl
3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland
4th Bleary & District
Drumming: Police Service of Northern Ireland

Grade 2 (two competed)
1st Manorcunningham
2nd Closkelt

