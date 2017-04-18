FMM starts season with a Bangor win

(Page 1 of 1)
Bangor, Northern Ireland – May 13, 2017 – 2016 World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery started their 2017 campaign with a win at the Ards & North Down Championships held at Castle Park. Newly-minted Grade 1 band Police Service of Northern Ireland won the drumming, topping three established Grade 1 drum sections. Scotland’s Vale of Atholl made the trip, marking the debiut of their new lead-drummer Adrian Hoy, a Northern Ireland native.
Grade 1
1st Field Marshal Montgomery
2nd Vale of Atholl
3rd Police Service of Northern Ireland
4th Bleary & District
Drumming: Police Service of Northern Ireland
Grade 2 (two competed)
1st Manorcunningham
2nd Closkelt
