Results
June 28, 2025

FMM wins first Antrim & Newtownabbey Championship under new Pipe-Major Matt Wilson

Antrim, Northern Ireland – June 28, 2025 – It was warm and sunny at Antrim Castle Gardens, the venue for the first-ever Antrim & Newtownabbey Pipe Band Championships, the fifth event of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch’s nine-event outdoor season.

Field Marshal Montgomery won Grade 1 against two other bands, marking the first competition for the 13-time World Champions under Pipe-Major Matt Wilson, who succeeded pipe band legend Richard Parkes last autumn.

One observer commented that Wilson already has a better winning percentage than Parkes.

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe-Major Matt Wislon accepts the 2025 Antrim & Newtownabbey Pipe Band Championship trophy.

Grade 1 (MSR minimum four-parted tunes, three competed)
1st Field Marshal Montgomery
2nd Ravara
3rd Manorcunningham (Gr2)
Judges: Tony Sloane, Mark Faloon (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Stay tuned for more results and details from the 2025 Antrim & Newtownabbey Championships.

 

