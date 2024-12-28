The 10 most-read pipes|drums News stories of 2024

We brought pipes|drums readers 415 articles in 2024, a new record for us. We hope you gained something from every one, even if it was information you didn’t always enjoy learning.

Excluding Results reports (which we admit are always newsworthy), which News pieces were the most read in the last 12 months?

We checked the analytics, and here are the 10 that attracted the most views from pipes|drums readers.

Really? Really?! That this was one of the 10 most-read news stories of 2024 perhaps shows you how slow the piping and drumming world is to change.

The unfortunate miscalculation of the Novice Juvenile B results at the World Championships was finally resolved.

You can always count on RSPBANI to get the word out about their events.

The passing of the beloved long-serving RSPBA leader was tough news to report.

There was some confusion after an incorrect result was published. Sigh.

News of the passing of Ontario’s beloved “Captain” hit hard.

After two seasons, Northern Ireland’s top band was looking for a new lead-drummer.

Never mind the cringe “bags of talent” cliches and puns, this slick reality TV series showed that what we do is actually interesting to normal people.

Even the greatest eventually have to hang up the brogues, and the piping and drumming world loved that Parkes did it on his terms, going out still at the top of the game and starting an essential tenure as an RSPBA judge.

Well, it goes to show that when piping and drumming catches the interest of mainstream and popular TV, non-pipers and drummers are attracted to learn more about community. All too often, we sell ourselves short. Many of the millions who watch “The Amazing Race” found the story on pipes|drums to come in at #1 by a small margin.

What were your top news stories of 2024? Chime in with your thoughts by posting a comment.