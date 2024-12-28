Features
December 28, 2024

The 10 most-read pipes|drums News stories of 2024

We brought pipes|drums readers 415 articles in 2024, a new record for us. We hope you gained something from every one, even if it was information you didn’t always enjoy learning.

Excluding Results reports (which we admit are always newsworthy), which News pieces were the most read in the last 12 months?

We checked the analytics, and here are the 10 that attracted the most views from pipes|drums readers.

78th Highlanders first Grade 1 band to move permanently to open-neck polo shirts

Really? Really?! That this was one of the 10 most-read news stories of 2024 perhaps shows you how slow the piping and drumming world is to change.

 

Australia’s Scotch College awarded World’s Novice Juvenile B title; Burntisland wins drumming

The unfortunate miscalculation of the Novice Juvenile B results at the World Championships was finally resolved.

 

RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch announces 2024 season

You can always count on RSPBANI to get the word out about their events.

 

John Hughes, 1956-2024

The passing of the beloved long-serving RSPBA leader was tough news to report.

 

RSPBA publishes incorrect World’s Grade 1 overall result; SFU confirmed third, as announced

There was some confusion after an incorrect result was published. Sigh.

 

Ken Eller, 1947-2024

News of the passing of Ontario’s beloved “Captain” hit hard.

 

Field Marshal Montgomery in L-D recruitment mode as McLees departs

After two seasons, Northern Ireland’s top band was looking for a new lead-drummer.

 

Sky Arts showcasing piping and drumming as “not for the faint-hearted” in three-part TV series

Never mind the cringe “bags of talent” cliches and puns, this slick reality TV series showed that what we do is actually interesting to normal people.

 

Richard Parkes retires: the greatest pipe-major in competitive pipe band history steps down as FMM leader

Even the greatest eventually have to hang up the brogues, and the piping and drumming world loved that Parkes did it on his terms, going out still at the top of the game and starting an essential tenure as an RSPBA judge.

 

Amazing Race goes all “Amazing Grace” with a pitstop at Maxville on Aug. 27th show

Well, it goes to show that when piping and drumming catches the interest of mainstream and popular TV, non-pipers and drummers are attracted to learn more about community. All too often, we sell ourselves short. Many of the millions who watch “The Amazing Race” found the story on pipes|drums to come in at #1 by a small margin.

 

What were your top news stories of 2024? Chime in with your thoughts by posting a comment.

 

