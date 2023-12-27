The 10 most-read pipes|drums Feature articles of 2023

We brought you nearly 80 Feature stories in 2023 – the articles not categorized as News, Interviews, Reviews, Opinion, or other special pieces.

We looked back at the data, and here, in reverse order, are the 10 features readers read and watched the most.

Reid and Grant Maxwell on ‘Taking No Shortcuts’ – Part 1

Our discussion with Reid and Grant Maxwell on the legendary leading-drummer’s long-awaited extensive collection of snare drumming exercises and tutorials proved sensational with pipes|drums readers and viewers.

Lillian Nicolson: the founder of the Deeside Ladies, an unsung heroine of piping and drumming

Our feature piece on one of the most important pipe bands in history got tons of eyeballs. The fascinating history of one of the last all-female pipe bands.

They’ve climbed so high and they’re never gonna die: pipe music’s greatest one-hit wonders

We love a good debate, and our expert panel’s determination of the very best tunes by composers who appeared to publish only one composition was a fascinating look at the phenomenon of striking musical gold with only one try.

How Field Marshal will try to stay on top of the world: P-M Richard Parkes and new L-D Gareth McLees – Part 1

Our March 2023 interview with the leaders of FMM covered a sea change for the band and foreshadowed another highly successful season.

Kerr McQuillan: a chat with the 2023 World Solo Snare Drumming Champion – Part 1

What a year it was for the 19-year-old McQuillan, and pipes|drums readers loved hearing all about it. We might never again see such achievement in less than a year by such a young person.

Toronto Sikh community discovers the joys of piping and drumming in grassroots teaching program

Our readers liked this story of enthusiastic Sikh pipers and drummers in Toronto getting involved in pipe band music.

What the world’s top pipe sections are using – Part 1

We love asking questions to compile data. Our semi-regular survey of the world’s Grade 1 and Grade 2 pipe-majors shed light on the products that are getting results.

Competing Older: Part 1 of a panel discussion with four 50+ pipers still razor sharp after decades in the art

This piece caught the attention of an increasingly older piping and drumming community and everyone else who gained insights from Charlie Martin, Brian Pollock, Iain Simpson and Anne Spalding.

Reflections on my father, by Willie McCallum

A poignant piece about his dad was submitted to us on Father’s Day by the great Willie McCallum. We challenge you not to shed a tear.

The Art of Setbacks: Avens Ridgeway looks at how we can sustain ourselves and our playing through ‘repeated losses’

A sensational piece by the talented American piper and psychologist was our most-read feature article of 2023. A more self-helping piece has never been published in piping and drumming.

