August 26, 2024

Amazing Race goes all “Amazing Grace” with a pitstop at Maxville on Aug. 27th show

Canada’s version of the Amazing Race might take in “Amazing Grace” when the program includes a stop at the Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario, at 9 pm ET on the Tuesday, August 27th, episode on the CTV television network.

The Amazing Race Canada production team visited Maxville and nearby Cornwall to create a challenge for contestants, who ran, walked, flew, drove, and ridden the length and breadth of the vast country to be first to the final finish line and win $250,000 and other prizes.

There are no firm details about what will be included in the episode, though a potential challenge reportedly involved playing (or getting a sound from) the pipes. Many from the Maxville community participated in a full day of shooting for the show.

The Glengarry Highland Games celebrated its 75th anniversary on August 2nd and 3rd, returning to one of the event’s largest crowds ever and reclaiming the distinction of being North America’s largest pipe band competition.

The first wave of massed bands at the 2024 Glengarry Highland Games. [pipes|drums]
A performance of “Amazing Grace” is a staple at the final massed band of the Glengarry Highland Games, as it is at almost every game in North America.

In 2022, Grade 1 Johnstone was featured on the flagship Amazing Race program. In an episode, contestants attempted to put together and play a set of pipes provided by McCallum Bagpipes.

 

