4K videos: Maxville 2024 Grade 2 Medley performances

We’re pleased to bring the pipes|drums enthusiasts 4K videos from the Grade 2 Medley at the 2024 North American Pipe Band Championships on August 3rd in Maxville, Ontario.

Ulster Scottish from Philadelphia won the overall Grade 2 title by winning the Medley and MSR events against six other bands.

The final Medley result and the rankings from the judges:

1st Ulster Scottish (3,2,4,1)

2nd MacMillan (6,1,2,3)

3rd Ottawa Highlanders (4,7,1,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (5,4,3,4)

5th Ottawa Police Service (1,3,7,6)

6th Toronto Police (2,6,6,7)

7th St. Andrew’s College Association (7,5,5,5)

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble).

Go to the pipes|drums YouTube channel to enjoy these and many more videos in playlists. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you can know when new videos are published to our library, which now numbers nearly 900 piping, drumming and pipe band performances and discussions.

Medley

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 2 MSR competition coming soon.

Do you like this stuff? It costs money, so if you don’t already, we would really appreciate it if you could support pipes|drums with a $15 subscription or a donation so that we can continue to bring you quality content. Many thanks!