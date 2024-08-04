Videos: Maxville 2024 Grade 1 performances

We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums’ faithful supporters 4K videos from the Grade 1 events at the 2024 North American Pipe Band Championships on August 3rd in Maxville, Ontario.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Milton, Ontario, emerged victorious against the 78th Highland (Halifax Citadel) of Nova Scotia, winning both the Medley and the MSR competitions. The Frasers won the Medley event with straight firsts, and the MSR was a tie broken by ensemble. The 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) took two firsts in piping, and the Frasers placed first in drumming and ensemble.

We hope you enjoy these performances by two of North America’s top pipe bands.

Go to the pipes|drums YouTube channel to enjoy these and many more videos in playlists. Be sure to subscribe to the channel to know when new videos are published in our library, which now numbers nearly 900 piping, drumming and pipe band performances and discussions.

Medley

MSR

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 2 competitions coming soon.

