RSPBA publishes incorrect World’s Grade 1 overall result; SFU confirmed third, as announced

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association published the full results from 2024 World Pipe Band Championships a few hours after the competition concluded at around 8 pm on August 17th.

However, the Overall Grade 1 result published online showed a discrepancy with what the association announced. St. Laurence O’Toole of Ireland finished third, and Canada’s Simon Fraser University was fourth, transposing what was announced by Chief Executive Colin Mulhern.

pipesdrums has confirmed with an RSPBA official who spoke on condition of anonymity that the result announced at the park is correct: SFU is third and SLOT fourth, the tie broken by combined ensemble rankings over all events, as per RSPBA rule 4.68.

The association issued an ambiguous statement on its Facebook page:

Worlds 2024 Results

Sorry to everyone seeking the detailed results on our website. We are experiencing a technical issue with winner order due to Ensemble Preference not differentiating.

All announced results are correct for all grades.