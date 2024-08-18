RSPBA publishes incorrect World’s Grade 1 overall result; SFU confirmed third, as announced
The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association published the full results from 2024 World Pipe Band Championships a few hours after the competition concluded at around 8 pm on August 17th.
However, the Overall Grade 1 result published online showed a discrepancy with what the association announced. St. Laurence O’Toole of Ireland finished third, and Canada’s Simon Fraser University was fourth, transposing what was announced by Chief Executive Colin Mulhern.
pipesdrums has confirmed with an RSPBA official who spoke on condition of anonymity that the result announced at the park is correct: SFU is third and SLOT fourth, the tie broken by combined ensemble rankings over all events, as per RSPBA rule 4.68.
The association issued an ambiguous statement on its Facebook page:
Worlds 2024 Results
Sorry to everyone seeking the detailed results on our website. We are experiencing a technical issue with winner order due to Ensemble Preference not differentiating.
All announced results are correct for all grades.
As pipes|drums first reported, Simon Fraser University accrued 18 ensemble points across the four Grade 1 events, while St. Laurence O’Toole amassed 24. Fewer points are better.
The RSPBA source confirmed, “SFU are third,” adding, “this situation has happened before.”
The third prize for SFU is the six-time World Champion band’s return to the top three for the first time since 2012.
