Inveraray & District: 2024 World Champions; St. Laurence O’Toole wins drumming; Ravara on top in Grade 2

Glasgow – August 16-17, 2024 – After two days, two medleys and two MSRs, Inveraray & Districtwon the 2024 World Championship at Glasgow Green. It was the third World Championship title for Inveraray & District after winning in 2017 and 2019. Inveraray & District was also awarded the 2024 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions title for both overall band and drumming.

There were often unusually wide disparities between judges, including an 11th from the Friday Medley judge for Field Marshal Montgomery.

Grade 2 was won by Ravara of Northern Ireland, who also took the 2024 RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions title.

Inveraray won both the overall Medley and MSR aggregates, won the drumming overall across the MSRs

After years of MSRs played more carefully at slower tempos, the style has returned to a more lively pace. Many medleys featured unorthodox variations, from not starting with an E and three-paced rolls to chanter rests, glissando notes, and even bottom-hand chanter strokes. The trend of re-imagining familiar tunes with different time signatures, transitions, and variations continued. Most Grade 1 bands played with 17 to 19 pipers and nine or 10 snares.

The Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders of Canada again played without long-time legendary Leading-Drummer Drew Duthart. After stepping into the role for the Friday Medley, Blair Beaton again led the corps in both Saturday performances.

For the first time in memory, the new president of the RSPBA, Major-General David McDowall, profusely thanked the competitors for their efforts, skills, and accomplishments and even injected some humour into his brief comments.

BBC Scotland once again streamed the Saturday Grade 1 events live, with the usual commentary from Bob Worrall, who also judged the Grade 1 Medley on Friday. Worrall has been commenting on the broadcast for about two decades. The live stream hung between the Grade 4A and Juvenile announcements during the prize giving.

The ticketed stands were about half full throughout Saturday. There was minor confusion about the bands not being allowed to bring in sealed water bottles. Organizers had issued a ban, but a meeting with band secretaries, RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern, and Glasgow Life resolved the issue, allowing performers an exemption.

Though orderly with fenced-off queues, the wait for a drink at the beer tent was more than half an hour before the march past.

The morning weather was cool and overcast. The wind started to whip up around 1 p.m., and there were periods of rain throughout the early afternoon, making for challenging conditions for all bands. Things cleared up a bit around 5 p.m.

The whole event ended at around 8:30 pm.

Grade 1 (14 competed)

Overall

1st Inveraray & District

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

3rd Simon Fraser University (Canada)

4th St Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

5th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

6th Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

7th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

8th ScottishPower (Scotland)

9th Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

10th 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

11th St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

12th Johnstone (Scotland)

13th Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

14th City of Dunedin (USA)

Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole

Friday

Medley

1st Inveraray & District (1,1,1,1)

2nd Simon Fraser University (2,3,2,3)

3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (3,2,11,2)

4th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (5,7,5,4)

5th St. Laurence O’Toole (7,6,4,5)

6th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (6,4,7,7)

7th Police Scotland Fife (8,8,3,6)

8th ScottishPower (4,5,9,8)

9th St. Thomas Alumni (9,11,6,10)

10th Johnstone (11,9,10,11)

11th Closkelt (10,10,13,9)

12th 78th Fraser Highlanders (12,13,8,13)

13th Police Scotland & Federation (13,12,14,12)

14th City of Dunedin (14,14,12,14)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Cameron Edgar (piping); B. Black (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

MSR

1st Inveraray & District (4,1,6,1)

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (7,3,1,3)

3rd Simon Fraser University (ens.pref.) (5,2,7,2)

4th Police Scotland Fife (ens.pref.) (2,4,4,6)

5th St. Laurence O’Toole (1,6,2,7)

6th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (3,5,9,4)

7th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (8,7,5,5)

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Bill Garrett (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jennifer Hutcheon (ensemble)

Saturday

Medley

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1,1,2)

2nd Inveraray & District (2,2,4,1)

3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (3,3,2,3)

4th Police Scotland Fife (6,6,5,6)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (5,4,9,7)

6th Simon Fraser University (7,5,6,8)

Judges: Robert Shaw, John Moles (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

MSR

1st Inveraray & District (5,2,1,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,4,3,3)

3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (1,3,5,4)

4th Police Scotland Fife (8,9,2,2)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (3,1,11,9)

6th Simon Fraser University (9,7,4,5)

Judges: Colin Moffett, Alvis Kerr (piping); Arthur Cook (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Inveraray & District; Drumming: Inveraray & District

Grade 2 (Medley, 19 competed)

1st Ravara (Northern Ireland) (2,1,2,1)

2nd North Stratton (Canada) (6,3,1,2)

3rd The Pipe Band Club (Australia) (1,2,4,7)

4th Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland) (4,5,6,3)

5th Uddingston (Scotland) (8,8,3,6)

6th Ulster Scottish (USA) (10,7,5,5)

Judges: Brian Switalla, D. Middleton (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Tony Sloane (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Ravara; Drumming: Uddingston

Grade 3A (MSR; 28 competed in two heats, 12 in final)

1st Oban (Scotland)

2nd Dartmouth & District (Canada)

3rd Vale of Atholl (Scotland)

4th Guelph (Canada)

5th Denny & Dunipace (Scotland)

6th Greighland Crossing (Canada)

Drumming: Greighlan Crossing

Judges: John Wilson, Peter Hunt (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Oban; Drumming: Vale of Atholl

Grade 3B (MSR, 22 competed)

1st Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

2nd Burntisland & District (Scotland)

3rd Cross Borders (Spain)

4th Methel & District

5th Cloughfin (Northern Ireland)

6th Arbroath (Scotland)

Drumming: Syerla & District (Northern Ireland)

Judges: Jim Semple, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Burntisland & District; Drumming: Burntisland & District

Juvenile (Medley, four competed)

1st George Watson’s College

Judges: R Shaw, J Moles, G Brown, P Snaddon

Grade 4A (prescribed MSR; 29 competed in two heats, 12 in final)

Final

1st Irvine Memorial (Scotland)

2nd Ballyboley (Northern Ireland)

3rd William Kerr Memorial (Northern Ireland)

4th Upper Crossgare (Northern Ireland)

5th City of Dunedin (Gr4) (USA)

6th Cullen (Ireland)

Drumming: Upper Crossgare

Judges: J. Reville, Cameron Edgar (piping); Matt Wilson (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024:

Grade 4B (prescribed marches; 49 competed in three heats, 12 in final)

Final

1st Black Raven (Ireland)

2nd 2 Scots (Scotland)

3rd Altnaveigh (Northern Ireland)

4th Moneygore (Northern Ireland)

5th Govan Community (Scotland)

6th Letterkenny & District (Ireland)

Drumming: Black Raven

Judges: Ronnie Mcshannon, Mark Faloon (piping); Lee Innes (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: 2 Scots; Drumming 2 Scots

Novice Juvenile A (prescribed MSR,

1st George Watson’s College (Scotland)

2nd West Lothian Schools (Scotland)

3rd Scots College No.1 (Australia)

4th Brisbane Boys’ College (Australia)

5th Dollar Academy (Scotland)

6th Renfrewshire Schools (Scotland)

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Ross Walker, John Connor (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Dollar Academy; Drumming: George Watson’s College

Novice Juvenile B (prescribed marches, 28 competed in two heats, 12 in final)

Final

1st Lochgelly High School Junior (Scotland)

2nd Capital District Youth (USA)

3rd High School of Dundee (Scotland)

4th Burntislan & District (Scotland)

5th Balerno District Schools (Scotland)

6th Scots College No.2 (Australia)

Drumming: Capital District

Judges: Jennifer Hutcheon, Barry Donaldson (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

RSPBA Champion of Champions 2024: Loch Gelly High School Junior; Drumming: Dollar Academy