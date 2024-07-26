Ken Eller, 1947-2024

Canadian piping and pipe band legend Ken Eller passed away on July 26, 2024, at the age of 77, following a long illness.

A constant and ubiquitous presence on the Ontario piping and drumming scene, he gained worldwide fame as pipe-major of the Grade 1 Clan MacFarlane Pipe Band, one of the first Canadian bands to succeed in Scotland.

Universally well-liked, with friends new and old wherever he went, he was affectionately known as “The Captain,” a nickname given to him by his longtime friend and Clan MacFarlane piper, Scott MacAulay.

Born February 18, 1947, in St. Catharines, Ontario, the pipes were foisted on Ken Eller. Through his initial instruction with Dick MacPherson, he played with the local band. The great John Wilson honed his skills, and Eller was quickly recruited to join the relatively new Clan MacFarlane.

After a few years with “The Clan,” Eller was again recruited – this time to take over from Jim Greig as pipe-major. With that, his focus became singular, and solo competition gave way to the band.

The 1970s were The Clan’s heydays. On the one hand, the band’s club-like atmosphere gave it solidarity, familiarity, and consistency; on the other hand, it stifled its growth and ability to change with the times. But the talented core and stable base of talented pipers and drummers— including MacAulay, Pipe-Sergeant Bob MacCrimmon, Peter Sinclair, Peter MacKenzie, Dave Goodall, John Kirkwood, Douglas Kirkwood, and Bob Downs – became renowned for producing an impressively robust and well-set sound under Eller.

When Bill Livingstone’s 78th Fraser Highlanders emerged in 1982, The Clan still played exceptionally well and routinely beat the 78th in competition. Still, its personnel were growing ever longer in the tooth. As musical trends leaned to the innovative, the fast, and the technical, The Clan was challenged to adapt.

In 1987, Eller gave way to a new pipe-major, Joe Rennix. The circumstances of the change were acrimonious and mystified Eller for many years until a pipes|drums reunion with former band members revealed to Eller that it was essentially a misunderstanding that might have been avoided with better communication.

Eller decided shortly after that to retire. He dedicated the next four years to working in partnership with the bagpipe maker Jack Dunbar. He also became a fitness and diet fanatic, shedding 40 pounds, training as a triathlete, and entering competitive triathlons – a sport he enjoyed for many years with his wife, Diane, who competed successfully in international cycling competitions for many years.

In 1993, Ken Eller returned to the band scene to play as a back-rank piper with his former foes, the 78th Fraser Highlanders. He said his 10 years with the 78th in his March 2004 pipes|drums Interview were his career favourite. Learning and playing two hours of concert material was an irresistible and ongoing challenge that Eller met, as usual, with optimistic enthusiasm.

He added seven more North American Championships with the 78th Frasers, bringing his total to 15. Eller left the 78th Frasers in 2003 and dedicated the next 20 years to teaching private lessons, conducting workshops around the world, accepting various judging invitations, and frequently acting as a host for piping and pipe band competitions and concerts.

He joined the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s judges panel and was a regular adjudicator at the World Pipe Band Championships for two decades until he was forced to retire in 2021 due to the association’s policy that judges cannot be older than 75.

In addition to serving on the judging panel of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, he served as the organization’s ombudsman for several decades. He volunteered for many organizing committees over the years.

For 32 years, Eller was a professor of mathematics at Niagara College in St. Catharines. He retired in the late 1990s and lived comfortably with Diane on his 40-acre property in the quiet town of Fonthill, Ontario, for the rest of his days.

Ken Eller is survived by Diane and his two children, Cam, 42, and Lindsay, 46.

Funeral details are not yet known.

We sympathize with Ken Eller’s family and myriad friends at this sad time.

Rememberances and thoughts about Ken Eller are welcomed via our Comments tool below.