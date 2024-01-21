John Hughes, 1956-2024

John Hughes, the vice-chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, died suddenly on January 20, 2024, 15 days after celebrating his sixty-eighth birthday.

Hughes was a lifelong contributor to the association and was awarded an Honourary Vice President for his many years of service as a board member representing the RSPBA Lothian & Borders Branch, with which he also served as president.

For many, he is strongly associated with the controversial renovation of the RSPBA’s headquarters at 45 Washington Street, Glasgow, after the Victorian-era building was damaged by fire on March 10, 2017.

As chairman of the organization for many years, Hughes spearheaded the project, which resulted in a state-of-the-art facility.

Hughes later resigned as chairman, and at last year’s RSPBA annual general meeting, he was elected vice-chair, returning him to a high governance position after several years.

At the time of his passing, Hughes was working with Chair Kevin Reilly and the board of directors to find solutions for the 2024 RSPBA competition season after only two major championships, the World’s and the Scottish, were confirmed.

In piping and drumming, John Hughes will be remembered foremost for his many years of voluntary dedication to the world’s most powerful pipe band association. He was frequently visible as the host of the World Solo Drumming Championships and various branch events.

Though he worked tirelessly for the association, he was known as a committed and much-loved family man. Those who volunteer to the extent that Hughes did are rare in the piping and drumming world. They are infrequently thanked for their efforts.

Readers who knew John Hughes well are invited to submit a tribute piece or obituary featuring more about his life and contributions to piping and drumming.

Memorial and funeral details are not yet known.

At this sad time, we extend our thanks in his memory for his work and our condolences to John Hughes’s family and friends.