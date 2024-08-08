Forrests clearcut winners at Mallaig & Morar Games

Morar, Scotland – August 4, 2024 – Held at Lovat Memorial Field, it was Decker Forrest of Isleornsay, Skye, who was awarded the Alasdair F.B. Roberts Memorial Quaich for best overall results in the senior solo piping at the Mallaig & Morar Highland Games. The Simon MacKinnon Memorial Trophy for best aggregate in the 18 and Under piping went to Seonaidh Forrest, also of Isleornsay.

Piobaireachd (John Gillies, Bourblach, Memorial Cup)

1st Sandy Cameron, Lochaber, Scotland

2nd Josh Chandler, Melbourne

3rd Decker Forrest

4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen

2/4 March

1st Finlay Cameron, Lochaber, Scotland

2nd Decker Forrest

3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand

4th Louis Davis, Wellington, New Zealand

Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & reel

1st Decker Forrest

2nd Liam Nicholson, Albury, Australia

3rd Finlay Cameron

4th Scott MacLean

Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Decker Forrest

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Finlay Cameron

4th Scott MacLean

Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen

18 and Under

2/4 March (MacBrayne Cup)

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Lily Robertson, Fort William

3rd Calum MacNeil

Strathspey & Reel (Archie Gillies Memorial Trophy)

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Calum MacNeil

3rd Lily Robertson, Fort William

4th Scott MacLean

Have competition results? Just send pipes|drums the details and a photo or two!