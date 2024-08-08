Forrests clearcut winners at Mallaig & Morar Games
Morar, Scotland – August 4, 2024 – Held at Lovat Memorial Field, it was Decker Forrest of Isleornsay, Skye, who was awarded the Alasdair F.B. Roberts Memorial Quaich for best overall results in the senior solo piping at the Mallaig & Morar Highland Games. The Simon MacKinnon Memorial Trophy for best aggregate in the 18 and Under piping went to Seonaidh Forrest, also of Isleornsay.
Piobaireachd (John Gillies, Bourblach, Memorial Cup)
1st Sandy Cameron, Lochaber, Scotland
2nd Josh Chandler, Melbourne
3rd Decker Forrest
4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen
2/4 March
1st Finlay Cameron, Lochaber, Scotland
2nd Decker Forrest
3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand
4th Louis Davis, Wellington, New Zealand
Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & reel
1st Decker Forrest
2nd Liam Nicholson, Albury, Australia
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Scott MacLean
Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Decker Forrest
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Scott MacLean
Judges: Rona Lightfoot, Iain MacFadyen
18 and Under
2/4 March (MacBrayne Cup)
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Lily Robertson, Fort William
3rd Calum MacNeil
Strathspey & Reel (Archie Gillies Memorial Trophy)
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Calum MacNeil
3rd Lily Robertson, Fort William
4th Scott MacLean
