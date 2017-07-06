Mallaig & Morar & Midgley

(Page 1 of 1)
Mallaig, Scotland – August 6, 2017 – Derek Midgley of New Jersey was the overall winner at the annual Mallaig & Morar Highland Games in the West Highlands. Conditions were cloudy then rainy. Seven competed in the senior events.
Piobaireachd
1st Peter McCallister
2nd Derek Midgley
3rd Ursa Beckford
4th Anna Kummerlow
Judge: Archie Maclean
March
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Anna Kummerlow
3rd Ursa Beckford
4th Craig Martin
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Angus Smith
2nd Derek Midgley
3rd Alan Clark
4th Peter McCallister
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ursa Beckford
2nd John Angus Smith
3rd Derek Midgley
4th Peter McCallister
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
