Fred Morrison wins the hale lot at Airth

Airth, Scotland – July 22, 2023 – The weather was breezy and cool with a couple of light showers at the Airth Highland Games, where 10 competed in the senior open piping. Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, won everything.

Piobaireachd

1st Fred Morrison, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

2nd Josh Chandler, Australia, ” Sobieski’s Salute”

3rd Cameron May, “The Blue Ribbon”

4th Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland “Lament for the Only Son”

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone

March

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Brian Lamond

3rd Ciaran Ross

4th Josh Chandler

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Ciaran Ross

4th Christopher McLeish

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone

