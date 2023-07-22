Fred Morrison wins the hale lot at Airth
Airth, Scotland – July 22, 2023 – The weather was breezy and cool with a couple of light showers at the Airth Highland Games, where 10 competed in the senior open piping. Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, won everything.
Piobaireachd
1st Fred Morrison, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
2nd Josh Chandler, Australia, ” Sobieski’s Salute”
3rd Cameron May, “The Blue Ribbon”
4th Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland “Lament for the Only Son”
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
March
1st Fred Morrison
2nd Brian Lamond
3rd Ciaran Ross
4th Josh Chandler
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Fred Morrison
2nd Ciaran Ross
4th Christopher McLeish
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
Got results? Don’t assume your association will do it. Please email them in!
