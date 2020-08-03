Gandys first and second overall in Aboyne

The Internet – August 1, 2020 – Bruce and Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, emerged first and second overall, respectively, in the Aboyne Games, held online in the wake of the coronavirus. Ben Duncan of Edinburgh came in third. Contestants entered and were assigned tunes to make an audio recording of before uploading to a shared online service.

The traditional Royal Deeside games, which were first held in 1867, were actually opened in an in-person ceremony on a chilly morning. The games committee was kilted and bonneted, gathering on the village green. The flag was raised and the Earl of Aboyne said a few words. Drams of whisky appeared from behind backs, a toast was proposed, and the flag was lowered, with Chris Armstrong performing his recently-made composition, “Salute to the Front Line.” Piping convenor Jack Taylor and a team of stewards then contacted competitors worldwide and assisted them to record their tunes.

Entrants to the three Open events were reduced to a final of nine in each.

Piobaireachd

1st Bruce Gandy, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Jamie Forrester, London, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick, “Lament for the Union”

4th Ben Duncan, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

5th David Wilton, Dundee, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Stuart Samson, Duncan Watson

Also competing in the Piobaireachd final: Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; Liz Drury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Here’s the MP3 recording of “Lord Lovat’s Lament” that Bruce Gandy performed for the prize:

March

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Fraser Allison

3rd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

4th Ben Duncan

5th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Bill Wotherspoon

Also in the March final: Brodie Watson-Massey; Bruce Gandy; Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland; Jonathon Simpson; Lachie Dick, Glasgow.

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Dew, Perth, Scotland

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Alex Gandy

4th Ben Duncan

5th Calum Brown

Judges: Murray Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

Also in the Strathspey & Reel final: Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Brodie Watson-Massey; Fraser Allison; John MacDonald; Jonathon Simpson.

