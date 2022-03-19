Gary Dill, 1954-2022

Gary Dill, a popular and accomplished snare drummer with the St. Louis Caledonian Pipe Band of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away, aged 68, on March 17, 2022, during a St. Patrick’s Day parade with the band.

Born on January 5, 1954, Dill was joined the Grade 3 Invera’an Pipe Band, the precursor to St. Louis Caledonian, in 1982, and remained with the band for 40 years.

In addition to his pipe band drumming accomplishments, he was very active with the Boy Scouts of America, was a coach of high school wrestling and football, taking his skills as a football player and wrestler at the University of Missouri, where he received a doctorate in education.

He was also an award-winning competitive pistol shooter, winning the national Gold Cup award several times.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was one of his favourite annual events.

Gary Dill is survived by his son, Jacob, and wife, Patty.

A wake will be held on March 23rd, 4-8 pm at the Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center in St. Charles, Missouri. Funeral details have not been determined, but are tentatively scheduled for March 24th.

We extend our condolences to Gary Dill’s family and many friends at this sad time.