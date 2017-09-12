Glasgow City packs it in

Published: September 20, 2017
After two years since its launch, the Grade 2 Glasgow City Pipe Band of Scotland has dissolved due to the band’s inability to attract a new drum section, with no new lead-drummer stepping forward for the year ahead.

The band competed in only three events in 2017, including the British, European and World championships, finishing well out of the prize list at each contest, including its Grade 2 qualifying heat at the World’s.

“The band was disappointed with not making a bigger impact in the grade,” Pipe-Major David Wotherspoon said.

Wotherspoon had formed the band after the 2015 season. He had been pipe-major of Lomond & Clyde for several years, starting in 2008 when he moved from Shotts & Dykehead, and was pipe-major of the now defunct Grade 1 City of Glasgow in the 1990s and also led the Grade 2 Dunoon Argyll. David Harling had been the Glasgow City’s lead-drummer

It is not known what Wotherspoon’s plans are, if any, at this point.

 

