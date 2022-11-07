Glenfiddich #9: for the record, a video conversation with the great Willie McCallum – Part 1

Major prize for major prize, Willie McCallum could well be the winningest competitive piper in history.

His win of the 2022 Glenfiddich Championship was his ninth, breaking his own record that, remarkably, he last set 17 years ago when he took the title in 2005.

During the 1990s, ’00s, and ’10s, the native of Campbeltown, Scotland, and longtime and current resident of Bearsden, a Glasgow suburb, was pretty much unbeatable.

Just search his name under the Solo Pipers field in our Big Prizes database for the major awards he’s pulled down over the last 30 years.

And at age 61 he’s enjoying a resurgence of success that has warmed the hearts of all who know this positive and gregarious leader of pipers everywhere.

We connected with Willie McCallum for a two-part conversation, first, on his experience before, during, and after gaining #9 and, second, on lessons learned, his proven successful habits, and words of inspiration for pipers and drummers of all levels.

We hope you enjoy our talk with the truly great – on every level – Willie McCallum.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of our conversation in the next day or so.