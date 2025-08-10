Grade 2 City of Edinburgh on the hunt for L-D to join after World’s

To get out in front of the annual post-World’s effort by many bands to find new leaders, the Grade 2 City of Edinburgh is already looking for its next leading-drummer after incumbent Simon Grant will step down amicably after the World Championships on August 16th.

Grant chalked up his decision to an ever-increasing workload in the teaching program at East Lothian’s Preston Lodge High School.

“I am sad to leave the band as it is in a good place and has the right ingredients for someone to come in and push it on,” he said. “The members of the drum corps are a great bunch who are all driven to succeed, and I want to thank them for all their efforts during my tenure. I especially want to thank Pipe-Major David Clunie. We shared the same vision and drive for the band to succeed, and I hope he finds the best person possible to come in and work with. I wish the band all the best and every continued success in the future.”

Those interested in the role should send a CV and a supporting statement by email to Pipe-Major David Clunie, who also welcomes preliminary, informal and private conversations about the band and the position via the City of Edinburgh Facebook page. The application deadline is September 14th.

“All of us at the City of Edinburgh Pipe Band would like to thank Simon for his six years of commitment and dedication to our cause,” Clunie said. “He was a key figure who, along with me and some others, helped get the band out of the ashes and back to being not only our capital’s leading band, but also a Grade 2 band to be reckoned with in competition. For that, we will be forever grateful.

“As the City of Edinburgh looks forward, there is now an opportunity for the right person to join a determined and highly focused outfit, take the reins of our drum corps, and make it their own.”

The band practices in the Danderhall, Gilmerton and Gorgie areas of Edinburgh.

The band puts on the popular Pipe-Major’s Wheel of Fortune annual solo piping and comedy competition in the off-season.