Great Lakes, Praskovich, Carr, Lyden on top at Ohio

Berea, Ohio – June 26-27, 2026 – Great Lakes of Cleveland, Ohio, won the Grade 2 overall in the top band grade, while Capital City won Grade 4, and the 190th Highlanders won the well-entered Grade 5 competition at the 49th annual Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival, which attracted a strong entry of 14 bands and 116 solo competitors.

In the Open Solo Piping, Ryan Praskovich of Pittsburgh won the Piobaireachd; Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland, took the MSR; and Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario, won both the Hornpipe & Jig and 6/8 March events.

The weather was warm and overcast, with occasional light rain.

Bands

Grade 2

Overall

1st Great Lakes

2nd Midlothian Scottish

Medley

1st Great Lakes (1,1,1,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Barry Donaldson (piping); Miles Bennington (drumming); David Hall (ensemble)

(MSR)

1st Great Lakes (1,1,1,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Barry Donaldson (piping); Miles Bennington (drumming); Craig Munro (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Capital City

2nd 87th Cleveland

3rd Cincinnati Caledonian

4th Macdonald of Pittsburgh

Medley

1st Capital City (1,1,2,2)

2nd 87th Cleveland (2,3,1,1)

3rd Macdonald of Pittsburgh (3,2,4,4) (DQ)

4th Cincinnati Caledonian (4,4,3,3)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Barry Donaldson (piping); Miles Bennington (drumming); David Hall (ensemble)

MSR

1st Capital City (1,1,2,2)

2nd 87th Cleveland (3,3,1,1)

3rd Macdonald of Pittsburgh (2,2,4,4)

4th Cincinnati Caledonian (4,4,3,3)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Barry Donaldson (piping); Miles Bennington (drumming); Craig Munro (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick March Medley)

1st 190th Highlanders (5,1,1,1)

2nd 87th Cleveland (V) (2,4,2,3)

3rd Lochaber (4,3,3,2)

4th Celtic Circle (1,2,5,5)

5th U.S. Customs & Border Protection (3,5,6,6)

6th Grand Traverse (7,6,4,4)

7th Celtic Eagle (8,7,7,7)

8th Macdonald of Pittsburgh (V) (6,8,8,8)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Barry Donaldson (piping); Miles Bennington (drumming); Craig Munro (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Ryan Praskovich

2nd Alastair Murray

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Daniel Carr

5th Palmer Shonk

6th Liz Cherry

Judge: Calum MacDonald

MSR

1st Dan Lyden

2nd Alastair Murray

3rd Ryan Praskovich

4th Palmer Shonk

5th Liz Cherry

Judge: Craig Munro

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Dan Lyden

3rd Ryan Praskovich

4th Palmer Shonk

5th Liz Cherry

Judge: Barry Donaldson

6/8 March

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Dan Lyden

3rd Ryan Praskovich

4th Liz Cherry

5th Palmer Shonk

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Michael Trenor

2nd Albert DeFusco

3rd Ben Peterson

4th Andy Douglas

5th David Flaherty

6th Jonathan Snow

Judge: Calum MacDonald

MSR

1st Michael Trenor

2nd Meghan McElhinney

3rd David Flaherty

4th Thomas McCollum

5th Andy Douglas

6th Albert DeFusco

Judge: C. Munro

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Michael Trenor

2nd Ben Peterson

3rd Andy Douglas

4th Albert DeFusco

5th Isabelle Hogan

6th Nathan Wilds

Judge: Barry Donaldson

6/8 March

1st Albert DeFusco

2nd Ben Peterson

3rd Michael Trenor

4th Meghan McElhinney

5th Isabelle Hogan

6th Thomas McCollum

Judge: Alastair Murray

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Meghan McElhinney

2nd John Holland

3rd Robert Delp

4th Evan Elliott

5th Isabelle Hogan

6th Alan Curran

Judge: Dan Lyden

2/4 March

1st Alan Curran

2nd Anthony St. Clair

3rd William Prohn

4th Jonathan Snow

5th Byron Voorheis

6th John Holland

Judge: Alastair Murray

Strathspey & Reel

1st William Prohn

2nd Alan Curran

3rd Anthony St. Clair

4th Byron Voorheis

5th John Holland

6th Jonathan Snow

Judge: Craig Munro

6/8 March

1st Byron Voorheis

2nd Anthony St. Clair

3rd John Holland

4th Jonathan Snow

5th William Prohn

6th Amy Howard

Judge: David Hall

Jig

1st Alan Curran

2nd Byron Voorheis

3rd Anthony St. Clair

4th William Prohn

5th Betsy Bethel-McFarland

6th Jonathan Snow

Judge: Calum Abercrombie

Grade 3

Piobaireachd A

1st George Smith

2nd Samuel Carson

3rd Luke Marinelli

4th Michael Erwin

5th Casey Buchanan-Smith

6th Jim Gibson

Judge: Calum MacDonald

Piobaireachd B

1st Kim Meek

2nd Patrick Neff

3rd Cliff Ermatinger

4th Laura Romine

5th Eric Poleski

6th Chris Hayes Nolin

Judge: Scott McCawley

2/4 March A

1st Luke Marinelli

2nd Samuel Carson

3rd George Smith

4th Michael Erwin

5th Lucas Robinson

6th Evan Elliott

Judge: Craig Munro

2/4 March B

1st Sean McCarthy

2nd Joseph Kern

3rd Kim Meek

4th Casey Buchanan-Smith

5th Patrick Neff

6th Laura Romine

Judge: Calum Abercrombie

Strathspey & Reel A

1st Michael Erwin

2nd Evan Elliott

3rd Luke Marinelli

4th Joseph Kern

5th George Smith

6th Casey Buchanan-Smith

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Strathspey & Reel B

1st Samuel Carson

2nd Lucas Robinson

3rd Patrick Neff

4th Jesse Tucker

5th Laura Romine

6th Sean McCarthy

Judge: Calum Abercrombie

6/8 March A

1st Joseph Kern

2nd Lucas Robinson

3rd Daniel Parry

4th Eric Poleski

5th Luke Marinelli

6th George Smith

Judge: Barry Donaldson

6/8 March B

1st Michael Erwin

2nd Casey Buchanan-Smith

3rd Sean McCarthy

4th Jim Gibson

5th Kim Meek

6th Samuel Carson

Judge: Alastair Murray

Grade 4

Piobaireachd A

1st Tanner Kline

2nd Isabella Jackson

3rd Stephen Poteet

4th Joseph Magliocca

5th Rhys Weibel

6th Rashad Mahmood

Judge: Scott McCawley

Piobaireachd B

1st Lara Haase

2nd Jason Silvey

3rd Emily Nunn

4th Taylor Pulido

5th John Adair

6th Colin Gavin

Judge: D. McNally

Grade 4 Senior

2/4 March A

1st Isabella Jackson

2nd Elijiah Shepherd

3rd Dan Kulhanek

4th Rebecca Connor

5th Joseph Magliocca

6th Ed Hanley

Judge: David Hall

2/4 March B

1st Danielle Desmarchais

2nd Jason Silvey

3rd John Adair

4th Maureen Moore

5th Robert Delp

6th Peter Henderson

Judge: D. McNally

Strathspey & Reel A

1st Isabella Jackson

2nd Jason Silvey

3rd Amy McQuiston

4th Peter Henderson

5th Dan Kulhanek

6th John Paul Howell

Judge: Calum Abercrombie

Strathspey & Reel B

1st Robert Delp

2nd Tanner Kline

3rd John Adair

4th Paul Jones

5th Michael McCollum

6th Colin Gavin

Judge: David Hall

Grade 4 Junior

2/4 March

1st Emily Nunn

2nd Taylor Pulido

3rd Meredith Calhoun

4th Patrick Walker

5th Aidan Tolliver

6th Rhys Weibel

Judge: Dan Lyden

Strathspey & Reel

1st Aidan Tolliver

2nd Emily Nunn

3rd Meredith Calhoun

4th Taylor Pulido

5th Patrick Walker

Judge: Alastair Murray

Grade 5 Senior (two -part march)

1st Connor Adams

2nd Stephen Poteet

3rd Skye Valerio

4th John Dougherty

Judge: D. McNally

Grade 5 Junior (two-part march)

1st Lillian Spivey

2nd Jack Cossel

3rd Adriana Drake

4th Tony McGowan

5th Johnathon Alton

Judge: Dan Lyden

Practice Chanter (two-part march)

1st Orriana Redweik

2nd Miles John Watson

3rd Cooper Stanley

4th Stephen Lash

5th Richard Ellis

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Solo Drumming

Snare

MSR

Adam Tardif

Judge: Miles Bennington

Hornpipe & Jig

Adam Tardif

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 1

MSR

1st Antonio Amram

2nd Quinn Faith

3rd Cameron Sinibaldi

Judge: Miles Bennington

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Antonio Amram

2nd Cameron Sinibaldi

3rd Quinn Faith

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 2

MSR

1st Ken Decker

2nd Rylie Valley

Judge: Miles Bennington

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rylie Valley

2nd Ken Decker

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 3

MSR

1st Ian Calder

2nd Jim Kilburg

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Evan Johnston

2nd Timothy Sleeman

3rd Lexey Wardle

4th Evan Tolliver

5th Fiona Conway

6th Nicholas McQuiston

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 4

6/8 March

1st Evan Johnston

2nd Evan Tolliver

Judge: Miles Bennington

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Liam Alton

2nd Carrig McQuiston

3rd Luke Gavin

4th Avery Henshell

5th Micah Fetzer

Judge: Miles Bennington

Tenor

Intermediate

MSR

1st Bri Giddis

2nd Kim Sievewright

Judge: L. Hall

Novice

2/4 March

1st Joseph Rocco

2nd E.J. McNaughton

3rd Jessica Howard

Judge: L. Hall

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Brianna McCarthy

Judge: L. Hall

Bass

Novice

2/4 March

1st Sheryl Kelley

2nd E.J. McNaughton

Judge: L. Hall