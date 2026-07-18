Cangelosi best overall at 2026 Ligonier Open solo piping

Ligonier, Pennsylvania – July 17, 2026 – Thomas Cangelosi’s two firsts and one second prize tipped Ryan Praskovich’s one first and two second prizes at the Friday Open Solo Piping Competition at the annual Ligonier Highland Games.

Five competed in the events that had two late scratches despite recently increased prize money intended to draw more entries. The events were held at Holy Trinity Church, and everything was completed in less than two hours.

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Piobaireachd

1st Thomas Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

2nd Ryan Praskovich, Pittsburgh, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

3rd Liz Cherry, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, “Beloved Scotland”

Judge: Bill Caudill

MSR

1st Ryan Praskovich, “Leaving Glenurquhart,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Drumlithie”

2nd Thomas Cangelosi, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Hector MacLean,” “John MacDonald’s Reel”

3rd Liz Cherry, “The 71st Highlanders,” “Lady Loudon,” “Broadford Bay”

Judge: Chris Hamilton

Hornpipe & Jig:

1st Thomas Cangelosi, “P-M George Allan,” “The Great South Bay”

2nd Ryan Praskovich, “Ina MacKenzie,” “Alan MacPherson of Mosspark”

3rd Liz Cherry, “Tam Bain’s Lum,” “P-M Jimmy MacGregor”

Judge: Chris Hamilton

Also competing: Charles McKee, Pittsburgh; Sean Patrick Regan, Pittsburgh