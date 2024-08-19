Results
August 19, 2024

MacHattie, Cangelosi get it done at Crieff

Chieftain Ronnie Clark presents the Piobaireachd trophy to James MacHattie at the 2024 Crieff Highland Games.

Crieff, Scotland – August 18, 2024 –The Crieff Highland Games occurred the day after the World Pipe Band Championships concluded. James MacHattie of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, and Tom Cangelosi from Arlington, Virginia, won the Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively. However, neither won a prize in the other event, so Kyle Cameron of Fortrose, Scotland, was best overall, with a second and a third prize.

A large crowd enjoyed the piping events in dry but somewhat chilly weather. Ronnie Clark, the long-serving piping judge and teacher, was the games’ chieftain of the day.

In 2015, Crieff Games dropped solo piping competitions after 130 years, citing a lack of entries and audience as making holding the events unsustainable. However, they brought back the competitions in 2022.

Seniors (13 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st James McHattie
2nd Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland
3rd Cameron McLeod
4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
5th Christopher McCleish, Glasgow
Judges: Derek Fraser, Tom Johnstone

MSR
1st Thomas Congelosi
2nd Christopher McLeish
3rd Kyle Cameron
4th Josh Chandler, Australia
5th Angus MacPhee
Judges: Tom Brown, Ian Duncan

Under 18 (six competed)
MSR
1st Arran Green
2nd Maggie McConnachie
3rs Fergus Dorrington

Jig
1st Arran Green
2nd Fergus Dorrington
3rd Maggie McConnachie

