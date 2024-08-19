MacHattie, Cangelosi get it done at Crieff

Crieff, Scotland – August 18, 2024 –The Crieff Highland Games occurred the day after the World Pipe Band Championships concluded. James MacHattie of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, and Tom Cangelosi from Arlington, Virginia, won the Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively. However, neither won a prize in the other event, so Kyle Cameron of Fortrose, Scotland, was best overall, with a second and a third prize.

A large crowd enjoyed the piping events in dry but somewhat chilly weather. Ronnie Clark, the long-serving piping judge and teacher, was the games’ chieftain of the day.

In 2015, Crieff Games dropped solo piping competitions after 130 years, citing a lack of entries and audience as making holding the events unsustainable. However, they brought back the competitions in 2022.

Seniors (13 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st James McHattie

2nd Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland

3rd Cameron McLeod

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

5th Christopher McCleish, Glasgow

Judges: Derek Fraser, Tom Johnstone

MSR

1st Thomas Congelosi

2nd Christopher McLeish

3rd Kyle Cameron

4th Josh Chandler, Australia

5th Angus MacPhee

Judges: Tom Brown, Ian Duncan

Under 18 (six competed)

MSR

1st Arran Green

2nd Maggie McConnachie

3rs Fergus Dorrington

Jig

1st Arran Green

2nd Fergus Dorrington

3rd Maggie McConnachie