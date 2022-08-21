This year, Crieff doesn’t take a pass on battle of solo pipers; Peter McCalister and Alex Gandy win the firsts

Crieff, Scotland – August 21, 2022 – Twenty-six pipers representing six countries competed at the Crieff Highland Gathering, a much larger turnout due to those in Scotland for the Argyllshire Gathering. Prize lists were varied and, ultimately, Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, had the best day overall with a third and a fourth, with Dunblane, Scotland’s Peter McCallister and Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, winning the Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively. Relatively few Highland games in Scotland have been attracting more than 10 competitors in the senior competitions this year.

In 2015, Crieff games dropped solo piping competitions after 130 years, citing a lack of entries and audience as making holding the events unsustainable.

Piobaireachd

1st Peter McAlister

2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

5th Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Bill Wotherspoon

MSR

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand

3rd Steven Gray

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Christopher McLeish

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Stuart Samson