Results
August 21, 2022

This year, Crieff doesn’t take a pass on battle of solo pipers; Peter McCalister and Alex Gandy win the firsts

Dan Nevans competes in the MSR at the 2022 Crieff Highland Gathering, as Stuart Samson and Jimmy Banks judge.

Crieff, Scotland – August 21, 2022 – Twenty-six pipers representing six countries competed at the Crieff Highland Gathering, a much larger turnout due to those in Scotland for the Argyllshire Gathering. Prize lists were varied and, ultimately, Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, had the best day overall with a third and a fourth, with Dunblane, Scotland’s Peter McCallister and Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, winning the Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively. Relatively few Highland games in Scotland have been attracting more than 10 competitors in the senior competitions this year.

In 2015, Crieff games dropped solo piping competitions after 130 years, citing a lack of entries and audience as making holding the events unsustainable.

Piobaireachd
1st Peter McAlister
2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
5th Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Bill Wotherspoon

MSR
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand
3rd Steven Gray
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Christopher McLeish
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Stuart Samson

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
August 16, 2022
What if the World’s Grade 1 result used final event placings rather than all 16 judges’ rankings?
News
August 15, 2022
How do you get an audience with the Queen? Just ask! Ottawa’s Sons of Scotland heading to Balmoral for Platinum Jubilee performance
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?