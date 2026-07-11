Next Mac-Cal recital series begins with Ben Duncan Oct. 16

Grade 2 Mackenzie Caledonian of Dundee, Scotland, will continue their popular series of recitals by the world’s top solo pipers on Friday, October 16th, when Ben Duncan takes the stage at St. Mary’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

In addition to being pipe-sergeant of the Grade 1 Field Marshal Montgomery, Duncan has enjoyed a meteoric solo piping rise over the last decade, winning the A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel at the Northern Meeting in 2017, the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel at the Argyllshire Gathering in 2018, the overall Champion Piper trophy at the Inveraray Highland Games in 2024 and 2025, and a second-prize in the Former Winners’ MSR at the Argyllshire Gathering in 2025.

He regularly scoops up high prizes and overall trophies at games around the UK, including this year the Hornpipe & Jig at the Donald MacLeod Memorial, the P/A Piobaireachd at the SPA, and the P/A Piobaireachd and Overall Champion Piper title at the Atholl Gathering.

With Field Marshal Montgomery, he’s one of the musical masterminds behind the band’s celebrated 2026 medley, comprised entirely of compositions by the late, great Gordon Duncan.

Mackenzie Caledonian celebrated its centenary in 2018, and is one of the world’s longest-running civilian pipe bands. Their annual series of recitals that started in 2024 have featured top soloists such as Willie McCallum, Angus D. MacColl, Callum Beaumont and many more.

Tickets to the October 16th Ben Duncan recital are £17 (£14 concession), available online in advance.