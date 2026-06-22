The new Highland Hoover? Ben Duncan consumes the prizes at Aberdeen
Aberdeen, Scotland – June 21, 2026 – The late, great John MacDougall was affectionately nicknamed “The Highland Hoover” for his knack of gathering up the prizes around the Scottish games circuit, but Ben Duncan of Edinburgh might be heir-apparent to the title with his latest success at the Aberdeen Highland Games. Duncan enjoyed a near-perfect day with three firsts at the Aberdeen Games, winning everything but the Piobaireachd, which was won by Norrie Gillies from Glasgow.
Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland, enjoyed a strong day in the 17 and Younger Juniors, with two firsts and two seconds, to gain the aggregate trophy, and Mirren Silver of Inverness also had a fine day in the 14 and Younger category.
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Norman Gillies, Ullapool, Scotland
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Calum Craig
5th John McDonald, Aberdeen
Judges: Robert Barnes, Lewis Barclay
2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Liam Nicolson, Melbourne
3rd Norman Gillies
4th Hector Munro, London
5th Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
Judge: Derek Fraser
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Norman Gillies
3rd Liam Nicolson
4th Angus MacPhee
5th Kevin Low, Cowdenbeath, Scotland
Judge: Derek Fraser
Jig
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Hector Munro
4th Liam Nicolson
5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
Judge: Derek Fraser
Junior
17 & Younger
Piobaireachd
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Lachlan Rennie
3rd Kai Hay
4th Robert Tait
5th Andrew Fraser
Judges: Calum Brown, Duncan Watson
2/4 March
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Kai Hay
3rd Robert Tait
4th Taylor Dalrymple
5th Aiden Low
Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Lachlan Rennie
3rd Kai Hay
4th Morla Bruce
5th Aiden Low
Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland
Jig
1st Lachlan Rennie
2nd Kai Hay
3rd Charlie Mack
4th Robert Tait
5th Larry Presslie
Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland
14 & Younger
Piobaireachd
1st Charlotte Rawlins
2nd Mirren Silver
3rd Finlay Thomson
4th Larry Presslie
5th Aaron Kane
Judges: Calum Brown, Duncan Watson
2/4 March
1st Mirren Silver
2nd Larry Presslie
3rd Adam Fersia
4th Harper Cheyne
5th Aaron Kane
Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland
Strathspey & Reel
1st Mirren Silver
2nd Larry Presslie
3rd Harper Cheyne
4th Adam Fersia
5th Aaron Kane
Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland
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