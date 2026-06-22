The new Highland Hoover? Ben Duncan consumes the prizes at Aberdeen

Aberdeen, Scotland – June 21, 2026 – The late, great John MacDougall was affectionately nicknamed “The Highland Hoover” for his knack of gathering up the prizes around the Scottish games circuit, but Ben Duncan of Edinburgh might be heir-apparent to the title with his latest success at the Aberdeen Highland Games. Duncan enjoyed a near-perfect day with three firsts at the Aberdeen Games, winning everything but the Piobaireachd, which was won by Norrie Gillies from Glasgow.

Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland, enjoyed a strong day in the 17 and Younger Juniors, with two firsts and two seconds, to gain the aggregate trophy, and Mirren Silver of Inverness also had a fine day in the 14 and Younger category.

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Norman Gillies, Ullapool, Scotland

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Calum Craig

5th John McDonald, Aberdeen

Judges: Robert Barnes, Lewis Barclay

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Liam Nicolson, Melbourne

3rd Norman Gillies

4th Hector Munro, London

5th Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland

Judge: Derek Fraser

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Norman Gillies

3rd Liam Nicolson

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Kevin Low, Cowdenbeath, Scotland

Judge: Derek Fraser

Jig

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Hector Munro

4th Liam Nicolson

5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Judge: Derek Fraser

Junior

17 & Younger

Piobaireachd

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Lachlan Rennie

3rd Kai Hay

4th Robert Tait

5th Andrew Fraser

Judges: Calum Brown, Duncan Watson

2/4 March

1st Lachlan Rennie

2nd Kai Hay

3rd Robert Tait

4th Taylor Dalrymple

5th Aiden Low

Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Lachlan Rennie

3rd Kai Hay

4th Morla Bruce

5th Aiden Low

Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland

Jig

1st Lachlan Rennie

2nd Kai Hay

3rd Charlie Mack

4th Robert Tait

5th Larry Presslie

Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland

14 & Younger

Piobaireachd

1st Charlotte Rawlins

2nd Mirren Silver

3rd Finlay Thomson

4th Larry Presslie

5th Aaron Kane

Judges: Calum Brown, Duncan Watson

2/4 March

1st Mirren Silver

2nd Larry Presslie

3rd Adam Fersia

4th Harper Cheyne

5th Aaron Kane

Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Mirren Silver

2nd Larry Presslie

3rd Harper Cheyne

4th Adam Fersia

5th Aaron Kane

Judges: Graham Brown, Fraser Maitland