Ben Duncan appointed pipe-sergeant of Field Marshal Montgomery

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe-Major Matt Wilson has appointed Ben Duncan the band’s pipe-sergeant, completing the leadership team with Lead-Drummer Willie Glenholmes.

An Edinburgh native and resident, Duncan has been a member of Field Marshal Montgomery since 2022 and is one of the world’s top competitive solo pipers.

“I am humbled and honoured to be taking on the role of pipe-sergeant of Field Marshal Montgomery, ” Duncan said. “It will be an exciting year ahead for the band and I am very much looking forward to supporting Matt in his first season as pipe-major.”

Wilson could not be reached for comment due to his return travel from New Zealand.

Ben Duncan’s military career was as distinguished as his success in piping. Duncan joined the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in 2007 and served on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, Ben achieved a double distinction on the Army Pipe-Majors’ Course and was the pipe-sergeant instructor at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming before he was appointed pipe-major of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in 2018.

He led the band to a Grade 3B win at the Scottish Championships, World Championships and Champion of Champions in 2022, the same year he was awarded the Duke of Kent’s Medal for services to the Regiment and Pipes & Drums.

In 2002, Duncan became the first piper-major of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.

After retiring from the military in 2022, he started full-time work as the assistant pipe-major at George Watson’s College. He led the institution’s Novice A band to the European and World Championships in 2024.

Among his solo competition prizes are the A-Grade MSR at the Northern Meeting in 2017, the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel at the 2018 Argyllshire Gathering, respectively, and a raft of prizes in the top events across Scotland.

This year is probably the most substantial change in the history of Field Marshal Montgomery, with the retirement of Pipe-Major Richard Parkes, the appointment of Wilson, the departure of Lead-Drummer Gareth McLees and the appointment of new Lead-Drummer Willie Glenholmes. Under Parkes, the band won 13 World Championships.