News
January 20, 2025

Ben Duncan appointed pipe-sergeant of Field Marshal Montgomery

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe-Major Matt Wilson has appointed Ben Duncan the band’s pipe-sergeant, completing the leadership team with Lead-Drummer Willie Glenholmes.

An Edinburgh native and resident, Duncan has been a member of Field Marshal Montgomery since 2022 and is one of the world’s top competitive solo pipers.

“I am humbled and honoured to be taking on the role of pipe-sergeant of Field Marshal Montgomery, ” Duncan said. “It will be an exciting year ahead for the band and I am very much looking forward to supporting Matt in his first season as pipe-major.”

Wilson could not be reached for comment due to his return travel from New Zealand.

Ben Duncan on the tuning park in 2024 with Field Marshal Montgomery.

Ben Duncan’s military career was as distinguished as his success in piping. Duncan joined the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in 2007 and served on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, Ben achieved a double distinction on the Army Pipe-Majors’ Course and was the pipe-sergeant instructor at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming before he was appointed pipe-major of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in 2018.

He led the band to a Grade 3B win at the Scottish Championships, World Championships and Champion of Champions in 2022, the same year he was awarded the Duke of Kent’s Medal for services to the Regiment and Pipes & Drums.

In 2002, Duncan became the first piper-major of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.

After retiring from the military in 2022, he started full-time work as the assistant pipe-major at George Watson’s College. He led the institution’s Novice A band to the European and World Championships in 2024.

Among his solo competition prizes are the A-Grade MSR at the Northern Meeting in 2017, the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel at the 2018 Argyllshire Gathering, respectively, and a raft of prizes in the top events across Scotland.

This year is probably the most substantial change in the history of Field Marshal Montgomery, with the retirement of Pipe-Major Richard Parkes, the appointment of Wilson, the departure of Lead-Drummer Gareth McLees and the appointment of new Lead-Drummer Willie Glenholmes. Under Parkes, the band won 13 World Championships.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
January 16, 2025
Association Leadership Spotlight: Liam Kernaghan, President RNZPBA – Part 1
Features
January 14, 2025
The Castle Recordings – Installment #12
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?