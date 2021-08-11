Greenock’s Battery Park to host British Championships

Battery Park in Greenock, Scotland, will be the site of the 2022 British Championships, according to a report in the Greenock Telegraph.

The event will be on May 21st, as previously announced by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which has yet to announce the new venue.

Battery Park has hosted RSPBA majors before, most recently the European Championships in 2004.

Like Paisley, the previous site of the British, Greenock is located in Inverclyde in the west central Lowlands of Scotland. Across the water is Dunoon, the town that hosts the Cowal Gathering, one of the world’s most famous and longest-running piping and drumming events.

The British in Greenock completes the rota for the five RSPBA Championships to be held in 2022 should pandemic conditions permit:

British Championships, May 21st, Greenock, Scotland

United Kingdom Championships, June 11th, Lurgan, Northern Ireland

European Championships, June 25th, Inverness, Scotland

Scottish Championships, July 30th, Dumbarton, Scotland

World Championships, August 12th-13th, Glasgow

pipes|drums first reported on August 10th that the British Championships would no longer be held in Paisley, receiving confirmation from Renfrewshire Council.

Terms of the agreement between Greenock, Inverclyde Council and the RSPBA are not yet known.