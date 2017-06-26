Hamilton Police celebrate at Embro

Published: July 2, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Embro, Ontario – July 1, 2017 – The Ontario season rolled on and the thunderstorms rolled in later at the annual Embro Highland Games, traditionally held on Canada Day. The Hamilton Police celebrated the country’s 150th birthday with wins in the Grade 3 and Grade 5 competitions.

Grade 3 (medley, two competed)
1st Hamilton Police (2,1,1,1)
2nd Guelph (1,2,2,2)
Best bass: Hamilton Police
Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, two competed)
1st Border Cities Caledonian (1,1,1,1)
2nd London Fire Fighters (2,2,2,2)
Best bass: Border Cities Caledonian
Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)
1st Hamilton Police (Gr5) (3,3,1,3)
2nd Grand Celtic (4,2,2,4)
3rd Ontario Fire Service (1,5,6,1)
4th London Fire Fighters (Gr5) (5,1,5,2)
5th Guelph (Gr5) (2,4,3,5)
6th Flint Scottish (6,6,4,6)
Best bass: Hamilton Police
Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Do you have results to preserve for history? Send them in by email using the format above!

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
July 2, 2006Donald MacLeod’s ashes interred, Linn Cemetery, Glasgow.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Sales pitch
    Mon, 26 Jun 2017
    Reeds do it. Metres do it. Even educated beaters do it. Let’s do it. Let’s fall apart. With apologies to Cole Porter, the “it” in question is obsolescence, the failure of a product requiring customers to need the next version. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS July 7, 2017Kincardine Scottish FestivalVictoria Park, Kincardine, ON

July 7, 2017Antigonish Highland GamesAntigonish, Nova Scotia

July 8, 2017Balmoral School of Piping and Drumming Pittsburgh SessionShady Side Academy Senior School, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

July 13, 2017Orillia Scottish FestivalOrillia

July 14, 2017Cambridge Highland GamesChurchill Park, Cambridge, ON

TIP OF THE DAY
Bands: Share your good news with pipes|drums. We can’t report it if we don’t know about it!
Andrew Berthoff, pipes|drums