Hamilton Police celebrate at Embro

Embro, Ontario – July 1, 2017 – The Ontario season rolled on and the thunderstorms rolled in later at the annual Embro Highland Games, traditionally held on Canada Day. The Hamilton Police celebrated the country’s 150th birthday with wins in the Grade 3 and Grade 5 competitions.

Grade 3 (medley, two competed)

1st Hamilton Police (2,1,1,1)

2nd Guelph (1,2,2,2)

Best bass: Hamilton Police

Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, two competed)

1st Border Cities Caledonian (1,1,1,1)

2nd London Fire Fighters (2,2,2,2)

Best bass: Border Cities Caledonian

Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)

1st Hamilton Police (Gr5) (3,3,1,3)

2nd Grand Celtic (4,2,2,4)

3rd Ontario Fire Service (1,5,6,1)

4th London Fire Fighters (Gr5) (5,1,5,2)

5th Guelph (Gr5) (2,4,3,5)

6th Flint Scottish (6,6,4,6)

Best bass: Hamilton Police

Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

