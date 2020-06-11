Happier Father’s Day with surprise City of Regina tunes

The Grade 2 City of Regina wants to be good community citizens. They also want to raise awareness for the band. Putting more positive light on bagpipes and raising spirits during the coronavirus lockdown in Saskatchewan are worthwhile, too.

So the band has come up with a way to achieve all those things and more by offering live Father’s Day performances on Sunday, June 21st, to anyone in the province’s capital city who wants to engage members of the band for $103, with $100 going to the Regina Food Bank and $3 to cover the band’s PayPal costs.

Members of either City of Regina or the Conservatory Pipe Band training organization will show up on the day for a surprise mini-concert of two or three tunes from a safe social distance outside.

“This is a unique and memorable way to pay tribute to your dad,” City of Regina Pipe-Major Iain MacDonald said. “The best part is that all the funds raised will be donated to the Regina Food Bank, so you’ll be celebrating dad and supporting people in your community during a time of need.”

Like many competing groups, the Grade 2 band is using the time away from competition as a chance to rebuild for when contests resume. The Conservatory Pipe Band has produced several players over the years, and MacDonald hopes that several more are on the way to the penultimate grade.

The band is active in the Regina community, performing regularly at public events throughout the year.