Published: May 11, 2021

Heather MacKay, 1967-2021

Heather MacKay

Heather MacKay, the well-loved and accomplished piper from the north of Scotland, passed away suddenly on the morning of May 11, 2021. She was 53.

Born in 1967 in Peterculter, MacKay was a prominent front-rank member of the famous Deeside Ladies Pipe Band of Aberdeen. She was with the band as it progressed through Grade 2 in the 1980s until its promotion to Grade 1 in 1988.

She went on to play with Grade 2 Buchan Petersen, and was with the band as it made it to Grade 1. She taught many young pipers in the Aberdeen area.

Legendary for her wit and friendly and fun personality, MacKay was described, among numerous comments on social media, as a “tour de force,” “a social butterfly,” and “a dear friend.”

“Fly high, Heather, and I am sure you will have a pipe band started up there!” said Fiona Kilpatrick, pipe-major of the Deeside Ladies when MacKay was in the band. “We will miss you dearly.”

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we extend our condolences to Heather MacKay’s numerous friends, and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

 

