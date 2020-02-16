Hudson takes Metro Cup on the Hudson

Newark, New Jersey – February 15, 2020 – Nick Hudson of Houston was the overall winner of the 2020 Metro Cup Professional Solo Piping Competition, taking the cash prize of US$1,000 and a solid gold medal worth a bunch of coin. Hudson edged Matt MacIsaac of Stayner, Ontario, after a tie in aggregate points was broken by the result in the Piobaireachd event, which Hudson won.

Tyler Destremps of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was the winner of the P-M George Bell Amateur Championship.

Eli Fugate of San Diego won the qualifying competition for the 2020 World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October. Fugate and three other prizewinners now get a bye to a latter round of the event.

The competition is organized by the Metro New York branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and attracts competitors from North America and Scotland with the help of local bands sponsoring pipers to teach workshops.

RSPBA Chair John Hughes, a piper, flew from Scotland to attend the event, reportedly to monitor the World Solo Drumming Qualifier.

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

2nd Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario, “My King Has Landed in Moidart”

3rd Derick Midgley, New Jersey, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

5th Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The MacKays’ Banner”

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Jim McGillivray

Medley

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Matt MacIsaac

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

5th Ian K. MacDonald

Judges: Sandy Jones, Jim Stack

Also competing: Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Sean McKeown, Toronto; and Sarah Muir, Glasgow.

P-M George Bell Memorial Amateur Championship

Piobaireachd

1st Tyler Destremps

2nd Alastair Martin, Huntersville, North Carolina

3rd Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

Judge: Glenn Brown

MSR

1st Steven MacDonald, Pittsburgh

2nd Tyler Destremps

3rd Kevin Darmadi, Houston

Judges: June Hanley

Also competing: Angus Burke, Bloomington, Indiana; Bobby Dunn, Pittsburgh; Mark Elliott; Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario; Liam MacDonald, Wellesley, Ontario; Liam Melville, Renfrew, Ontario; Seth Rosan, Saratoga Springs, New York; and Kolya Sier, Illinois.

World Solo Drumming Qualifier

1st Eli Fugate

2nd Derek Cooper, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania

3rd Eric MacNeill, Dunedin, Florida

4th Richard Baughman, Pittsburgh

5th Shane Stapleton

Also competing were Wes Cole, Alex Kuldell and Jack McClamrock.