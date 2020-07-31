Iain Lowther wins £1000 Argyllshire composing contest

“Dr. Whittow’s Salute to the 150th Argyllshire Gathering” by Iain Lowther is the winning 2/4 march in a composing contest with a £1000 prize that attracted 62 entries from around the world.

The contest was sponsored by Argyllshire Gathering senior steward, Helen Malcom who was married to Dr. Whittow who was killed in a road traffic incident.

“I am so pleased that we have been able to contribute to something positive in the piping world in these strange times,” Malcolm said. “There was a large and strong field of contenders, and a most excellent winner. The name chosen for the tune pays tribute both to the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Argyllshire Gathering in 1871, and to a staunch and generous Argyll enthusiast.”

Lowther is a former Scots Guards pipe-major and currently teaches piping at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow.

“We hope that this competition brought pleasure to many in these difficult times,” said Torquil Telfer, head piping steward for the Gathering, which is normally held in Oban, Scotland, every August and is considered one of the preeminent events on the world solo piping calendar.

pipes|drums is pleased to provide a recording of the renowned piper Stuart Liddell, an Argyllshire native and resident, playing “Dr. Whittow’s Salute to the 150th Argyllshire Gathering.”

Most of the Argyllshire Gathering piping competitions have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd event for select pipers age 21 and younger is going on as an online event, and the organizers have hinted that one or two of the top events might yet be held online in the fall.

The competition was judged by Jimmy Banks, Rob Wallace and John Wilson.

