Iain MacFadyen awarded British Empire Medal for a lifetime of piping contributions

The legendary piper Iain MacFadyen of Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his lifetime of service to Highland piping in the “Queen’s Birthday Honours” list.

At age 86, MacFadyen has committed nearly his entire life to the teaching and performance of the pipes, and has served as a piping instructor in Kyle for nearly 50 years.

A part of the renowned MacFadyen family of pipers, which includes his equally famous late brother, John, Iain MacFadyen is most known today as a judge of prominent piping competitions.

His competitive career started in the 1940s, and he won the Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting in 1957, the sister Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering in 1958, continuing into the mid-1980s with wins in the Clasp (1986), four Bratach Gorms (1958, ’72, ’76, ’77), three Glenfiddich Championships (1981, ’84, ’86) including six wins of the Piobaireachd event, and the Balvenie Medal for services to piping in 2008.

Equally renowned for his congeniality and wit, MacFadyen continues to be a significant and popular presence in the piping world.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, congratulations to Iain MacFadyen on the latest well-deserved recognition for his contributions.