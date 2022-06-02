News
June 02, 2022

Iain MacFadyen awarded British Empire Medal for a lifetime of piping contributions

Iain MacFadyen, 2012. [Photo pipes|drums]
The legendary piper Iain MacFadyen of Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his lifetime of service to Highland piping in the “Queen’s Birthday Honours” list.

At age 86, MacFadyen has committed nearly his entire life to the teaching and performance of the pipes, and has served as a piping instructor in Kyle for nearly 50 years.

A part of the renowned MacFadyen family of pipers, which includes his equally famous late brother, John, Iain MacFadyen is most known today as a judge of prominent piping competitions.

His competitive career started in the 1940s, and he won the Highland Society of London Gold  Medal at the Northern Meeting in 1957, the sister Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering in 1958, continuing into the mid-1980s with wins in the Clasp (1986), four Bratach Gorms (1958, ’72, ’76, ’77), three Glenfiddich Championships (1981, ’84, ’86) including six wins of the Piobaireachd event, and the Balvenie Medal for services to piping in 2008.

Equally renowned for his congeniality and wit, MacFadyen continues to be a significant and popular presence in the piping world.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, congratulations to Iain MacFadyen on the latest well-deserved recognition for his contributions.

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 30, 2022
RSPBA finds new Chief Executive designate
News
May 29, 2022
‘Relentless’ the new album from Kyle Warren out July 1st
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?