Iain MacInnes retires from BBC Scotland after 30 years

After 30 years as either the presenter or the producer of BBC Radio Scotland’s weekly Pipeline program, Iain MacInnes has called it a career. His last broadcast was on March 28th, with his usual presenter, Gary West, at the microphone.

MacInnes throughout his radio career produced various other folk programs, including the annual radio broadcasts of the World Pipe Band Championships, the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships, the Northern Meeting and many more.

He is one of the world’s foremost pipers, with a pipe band career that included stints with Grade 1 Power of Scotland and Woolmet & Danderhall, and played pipes and whistles with the Tannahill Weavers from 1985 to 1990, making three vinyl LPs along the way: Land of Light, Dancing Feet, and Cullen Bay.

In 1995 he formed Smalltalk, another Celtic folk band, which made what MacInnes says is his favourite recording, “Since it was simple and straightforward, and relatively easy to make.” In 1999 he went solo and made the highly acclaimed Tryst on the Greentrax label. He’s also recorded with the famous Scottish folk musician, Billy Jackson, and with Ross Kennedy’s group, Canterach, and has worked as a producer on several recordings, including Stuart Liddell’s Inveroran.

In June 2006, his was the first pipes|drums Interview after the publication went all-online.

Iain MacInnes: the p|d Interview – Part 1

October 31, 2006

Iain MacInnes: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 2

November 30, 2006

MacInnes has been a frequent contributor to pipes|drums for more than 30 years, and his reviews are must-read insightful critiques.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we congratulate Iain MacInnes on his career with the BBC, and thank him for all of his work over the last three decades. We are truly indebted to him for his knowledge, talent and commitment.

