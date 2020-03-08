Ian K. MacDonald wins 2020 Toronto Knockout

Toronto – March 7, 2020 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the winner of the final round of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario Toronto Branch Professional Knockout Competition, following several rounds held over the fall and winter. The competition was held at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto.

Knockout finalists are determined by accruing points at the preliminary events. Andrea Boyd, Toronto, and Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario, each qualified for the Professional Solo Piping Final, but had to withdraw from the contest.

Solo Piping

Professional (medley)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Brad Davidson, Kitchener, Ontario

Judge: Jack Taylor

Also competing was Brendan Culver of Barrie, Ontario, who performed a medley of all his own pipe music composed shortly before the event.

The contests were part of a weekend series of events put on by the branch, including its annual More Ceol Mor workshop and recitals. Jack Taylor of Aboyne, Scotland, and James MacHattie of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, joined locally based Bob Worrall in a full day of teaching and recitals attended by about 50 people.