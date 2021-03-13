Published: March 13, 2021

IKM: PPBSO TO KO

Ian K. MacDonald, pictured at the 2016 Argyllshire Gathering.

The Internet – March 13, 2021 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the winner in the Professional category of the annual Toronto Knockout competition, held over a number of online rounds from which successful contestants accrued points to qualify for the final.

Competitors submitted recorded videos of their performances. Roddy MacLeod judged all of the competitions. The event was put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto branch, which sold access to a broadcast of the event that included a recital by MacLeod.

MacDonald was the winner of the 2020 Toronto Knockout, which was one of the last competitions before the pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person events.

Professional (Archie Dewar Memorial Trophy, 5-7-minute own-choice medley)
1st Ian K. MacDonald ($300)
2nd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario ($200)
3rd Josh McFarlane, Brighton, Ontario ($100)

Also competing: Dan Pisolowski, Canterbury, Connecticut; Dylan Whittemore, Kitchener, Ontario.

Amateur
A Division (Ed Neigh Memorial Trophy, 4-6-minute own-choice medley)
1st Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario
2nd Harrison Little, Fergus, Ontario
3rd Mitchell Arnold, Guelph, Ontario

B Division
1st Trent Harris, Carleton Place, Ontario
2nd Evan McConkey
3rd Caleb Macpherson

 

