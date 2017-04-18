Inveraray: 2017 British Champions

Published: May 20, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Paisley, Scotland – May 20, 2017 – Inveraray & District won the British Pipe Band Championship, the first of five RSPBA major competitions. The event was held again at St. James Playing Fields within earshot of the M8 motorway and Glasgow International Airport. Weather was variable, with intermittent showers and a high of 14 degrees The Grade 1 contest featured 16 contestants, including two from Canada (Dowco Triumph Street and Simon Fraser University) and three bands (Buchan Peterson, Johnstone, and Police Service of Northern Ireland) making their debut in the top grade.

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia continued a trend from 2016, finishing seventh, while Police Scotland Fife carried momentum from last year, rising up the list to fifth, with a third from one piping judge.

Dowco Triumph Street placed eighth, while SFU ended up twelfth, the band’s worst result ever at an RSPBA major. It was the first time since Dowco Triumph Street returned to Grade 1 status that the band beat their Vancouver rivals in an overall award. Johnstone and Police Service of Northern Ireland were ahead of SFU. Vale of Atholl, with new Lead-Drummer Adrian Hoy, rose up in the rankings from where they have been in the last several years, taking ninth.

Results were announced under sunny skies after 7 pm.

Grade 1 (MSR, 16 competed)
1st Inveraray & District (Scotland) (2,1,2,2)
2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) (1,3,3,1)
3rd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) (4,2,7,3)
4th St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) (5,6,1,5)
5th Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) (3,4,12,4)
6th ScottishPower (Scotland) (6,7,4,7)
Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole
Judges: Colin Moffett, John Connor (piping); Sandy Russell (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

In Grade 2, placings were spread widely between the piping judges for many bands. Manorcunningham won the drumming, but had a fifteenth and fifth in piping. Lomond & Clyde won their first championship under Pipe-Major David Wilton, Glasgow Skye was a solid second, and MacKenzie Caledonian of Dundee made a strong statement that they are a strong contender in 2017.

Grade 2 (medley, 16 competed)
1st Lomond & Clyde (Scotland) (1,2,5,1)
2nd Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland) (2,4,2,2)
3rd MacKenzie Caledonian (Scotland) (8,3,10,3)
4th Balagan (Denmark) (9,9,3,4) (EnsPref)
5th Closkelt (Northern Ireland) (5,6,6,8)
6th Bucksburn & District (Scotland) (6,1,7,12)
Drumming: Manorcunningham (Ireland)
Judges: Jim Wark, Harry Stevenson (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Do you have results that you’d like to share with the piping and drumming world? Please do send them by email, using the format above, along with a photo or two.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
May 20, 1855John MacDougall Gillies born, Aberdeen.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

June 15, 2017Cobourg Highland Games & FestivalVictoria Park, Cobourg

June 16, 2017Chicago Highland Games

June 17, 2017The National Piping Centre Virginia Piping & Drumming School 2017Shenandoah University, Winchester VA

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: When writing scores, utilize talent in the corps to avoid repetitious, monotonous and predictable beatings. Variety is the key.
Graham Kirkwood, L-D, Niagara Regional Police