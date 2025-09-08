Inveraray & District confirmed to compete and perform at 2026 Chicago Highland Games

The Chicago Highland Games have risen in stature over the last decade, and now the organizers have confirmed that 2025 World Champions Inveraray & District will attend the 2026 edition of the event, June 12-13 in Naperville, Illinois.

The band will perform on Friday, June 12th at 7 pm at the Pfeiffer Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College, the night before they compete at the 40th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, Illinois.

According to Midwest Pipe Band Association President Jim Sim, tickets to the concert will be US$50 and will go on sale soon. You can sign up here to be notified when the sale starts.

“The MWPBA is thrilled that the Chicago Games just go from strength to strength,” Sim said. “I can only imagine that the Chicago Games will be at an all-time attendance record for bands and solos in 2026. The crowd should be awesome as well. We are thankful to all of the bands that have been to the games up to now and look forward to any bands that will be coming for the first time or the first time in a while.”

“Chicago has long been a hub for Scottish culture in America,” said Gus Noble, president of the Chicago Scots, event organizers. “We are delighted to bring the World Champion Inveraray & District to Chicago for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the very best at the peak of their powers.”

Currently, Houston’s St. Thomas Alumni is the sole Grade 1 band in the United States, but many anticipate the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and possibly also the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, will promote the Grade 2 City of Dunedin of Florida and Philadelphia’s Ulster Scottish to the premier grade.

It is not known whether those bands or Canada’s two currently active Grade 1 bands, Simon Fraser University and the 78th Fraser Highlanders of Ontario, plan to travel to the Chicago Games.

In recent years, Chicago has rivalled or exceeded the North American Pipe Band Championships at Maxville, Ontario, for having the largest entry of competing pipe bands in North America. Its proximity to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and many accommodation options make travel to the Chicago Games convenient for many groups in the United States and Canada.

“It will be a lot of work, but a labour of love at the same time,” Sim added. “It is nine months away, and I am already looking forward to that weekend. Many thanks to Inveraray & District for making the trip over. Let’s go!”