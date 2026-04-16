Attention campers: Balmoral summer schools offer two PA sessions

Established almost 50 years ago, the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming has sustained one of the world’s longest-running series of summer schools for pipers and drummers, this year comprising two week-long sessions.

The familiar summer camp at PennWest-Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania (July 12-17) will be preceded by a second session at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania (July 5-10).

The list of instructors (alphabetical):

Drumming: Miles Bennington (PennWest camp) – principal drumming instructor at Carnegie Mellon University, North American Champion, Canadian Champion, U.S. Champion, EUSPBA Champion, PPBSO Champion Supreme.

Piping: Andrew Carlisle (Kutztown University camp) – director of Piping at Carnegie Mellon University, A-Grade Strathspey & Reel at Oban, A-Grade Piobaireachd & aggregate Cowal Highland Gathering, US Gold Medals for light music and piobaireachd, and three All-Ireland Senior titles.

Piping: Bruce Gandy (PennWest camp) – both Highland Society of London Gold Medals, Silver Star Former Winners MSR, two Bratach Gorms, three MacCrimmon Memorial Cairns, and myriad other prizes.

Piping: Derek Midgley (Kutztown University camp) Northern Meeting B-Grade March and Silver Medal, Dunvegan Medal, USPF.

Drumming: Jon Quigg (Kutztown University camp) – Grad 1 leading-drummer, Professional soloist, EUSPBA judge, long history of instruction worldwide.

Piping: Andrew Walker (Kutztown University camp) – member of Ulster Scottish, EUSPBA judge, instructor at numerous summer schools over many years.

Piping: Scot Walker (PennWest camp) – EUSPBA judge, highly successful soloist on EUSPBA and Ontario circuits, Livingstone Invitational winner, well-established piping teacher in workshops and private lessons.

Each Balmoral session includes small classes, one-on-one tutoring, and activities for all ages. Richmond Johnston and Sean Regan (piping) and Ian McLeod (drumming) will also assist.

There are various registration options depending on room-and-board preferences.

The nonprofit Balmoral School organization was established in 1979 by co-founders George Balderose and Jimmy McIntosh. Over the years, summer sessions have been held in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and other locations in the United States, with instructors including McIntosh, Murray Henderson, Alex Duthart, Jack Taylor, Robert Mathieson, and Terry Tully. The organization also runs the annual Balmoreal Classic piping and drumming competitions.